Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Maintain Holiday Momentum, Shiba Inu Among Popular Altcoins Gain Big Ahead of Christmas

Ether's poor showing over the past few weeks continues despite the positive shift in mood across the market.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 23 December 2021 11:43 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Maintain Holiday Momentum, Shiba Inu Among Popular Altcoins Gain Big Ahead of Christmas

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Bitcoin price seems to be in a consolidation mode

Highlights
  • Bitcoin failed to move past the $50,000 mark on global exchanges
  • Uniswap, Polkadot, and Polygon top gainers chart
  • Shiba Inu continues to rise in value buoyed by whale accumulation

Bitcoin investors appear to have taken their foot off the pedal and book profits ahead of Christmas after a positive run over the past couple of days. A strong rally of more than 5 percent earlier this week saw Bitcoin's valuation move past the $47,500 mark (roughly Rs. 35.86 lakh) on global exchanges but failed to push past the $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.72 lakh) mark. At the time of publishing, Bitcoin's valuation is back in the red by 0.97 percent over the past 24 hours and is priced at $51,053 (roughly Rs. 38.51 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, while global exchanges like CoinMarketCap show a 1.71 percent dip to see Bitcoin valued at $48,523 (roughly Rs. 36.59 lakh).

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin's rally, earlier this week hasn't had a profound impact on price in terms of weekly performance. Over the past week, Bitcoin's value has seen a 0.7 percent dip.

Ether's plight was no different as Ethereum blockchain's native cryptocurrency began the day in the red after an underwhelming day of trade through Wednesday. The second most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world is down 1.68 percent over the past 24 hours after a dip of 0.27 percent through Wednesday. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $4,163 (roughly Rs. 3.14 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $3,950 (roughly Rs. 2.98 lakh), where the coin sees a steeper dip of 2.58 percent over the past 24 hours. This corresponds to Ether down by 1.1 percent in value over the week.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a different story for the rest of the market. Almost every popular altcoin out there is currently in the green despite the top two coins faltering. Cardano, Polygon, Uniswap and, Polkadot were the biggest gainers on the day, while Tether, Ripple, and Chainlink also managed to mark considering gains.

Elsewhere, Dogecoin saw a rise of 1.2 percent to $0.18 (roughly Rs. 13.90), in what has been a healthy week for the original meme coin. While arch-rival Shiba Inu continues its rise with a 3.34 percent increase in value, which is now at $0.000035 (roughly Rs. 0.002631). SHIB's incredible rally this week has seen its value move up by 4 percent over the past week, buoyed by whales buying big and commercial tie-ups continuing to rise.

An Ethereum whale on Tuesday swooped up 4 trillion SHIB tokens in a single transaction worth $134 million (roughly Rs. 1,012 crore) causing Shiba Inu's value to rise by a whopping 10 percent rise through Wednesday. The entire crypto market has been on a strong rally over the past 24 hours with valuations of most popular crypto coins soaring, but the massive SHIB transaction by one particular whale saw Shiba Inu's percentage rise in value eclipse that of Bitcoin and Ether.

As per a tweet by WhaleStats, a tracker that keeps a close eye on the wallets held by the 1,000 richest Ethereum whales, Shiba Inu is the “most traded and biggest ‘hodling' token among the top 1000 ETH wallets” at the moment. That said, this is hardly the first time Shiba Inu has proven to be the preferred choice for whales in top Ethereum wallet holdings.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, cryptocurrency market, crypto prices
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
James Webb Space Telescope Launch Delayed by NASA to Christmas Day Due to Bad Weather

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Maintain Holiday Momentum, Shiba Inu Among Popular Altcoins Gain Big Ahead of Christmas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  3. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  4. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  5. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  7. Vivo S12, S12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Cameras Launched: All Details Here
  8. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
  9. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 28 Launch
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Launch Delayed by NASA to Christmas Day Due to Bad Weather
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Maintain Holiday Momentum, Shiba Inu Among Popular Altcoins Gain Big Ahead of Christmas
  4. Shiba Inu Gets Listed on Australian Exchange CoinJar Ahead of Christmas
  5. Tencent to Give $16.4-Billion JD.com Stake to Shareholders as Dividend
  6. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensors, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 Tipped to Launch in 2 Versions With Exynos and Snapdragon Chipsets for Different Markets
  8. Apple Bid to Block Shareholder Proposal on Forced Labour Rejected by US SEC, Letter Shows
  9. Crypto Pioneer Justin Sun Plans Space Trip With Blue Origin in 2022
  10. Android 12 to Debut on Moto Phones in February 2022, Motorola Lists Eligible Handsets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com