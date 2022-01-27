Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Slumps 4 Percent Dragging Ether, Majority Crypto Coins Along With It

Despite the everyday ups and downs of the “maturing” crypto market, industry experts foresee a healthy future for the sector.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 January 2022 11:12 IST
Bitcoin Slumps 4 Percent Dragging Ether, Majority Crypto Coins Along With It

Photo Credit: Pexels

With Bitcoin and Ether, majority cryptocurrencies opened trading with losses on January 27

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu registered dips
  • Tether and USD Coin see gains
  • Industry experts hopeful about crypto future

Crypto market that recently crashed after the Russian Central Bank proposed a ban has been struggling to recover for a while. As January 2022 draws to a close, Bitcoin remains affected by market volatility, which is also impacting the gains of altcoins. With a loss of 4.50 percent, Bitcoin's trading value is $35,840 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The reigning king of the crypto kingdom, Bitcoin has registered losses on international exchanges as well. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, each BTC token is trading at around $35,951 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh) with losses of around 3.35 percent.

Along with Bitcoin, Ether also slumped by 3 percent on Thursday, January 27. Ether is trading at $2,595 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

More dips in the prices of the two most valued cryptocurrencies spelled an overall loss for the crypto market.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Polygon, and Polkadot also tumbled down the price ladders.

Meme-based Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have shown no signs of recovery since the beginning of this year as they continue to see losses day after day.

Only a few altcoins managed to add some values to their prices despite the otherwise rough start for the crypto market today.

Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD made the list of gainers with value hikes of 0.33 percent, 0.25 percent, and 0.26 percent, respectively.

Despite the everyday ups and downs of the “maturing” crypto market, industry experts foresee a healthy future for the sector.

“Despite some initial recovery in the crypto market, BTC and ETH stopped short of their early gains, following the US Federal Reserves' committed stance to reduce the size of its balance sheet. BTC and ETH's drop pulled other cryptocurrencies along, dragging the rest of the crypto market into the reds. Even with the crypto market's muted performance in January 2022, the sector is still attracting institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds,” the research team of CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Most recently, crypto exchange FTX US drew funds from SoftBank and Temasek in a Series A funding round. It has raised its valuation to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,160 crore).

“This is an affirming sign of the industry's long-term staying power,” CoinDCX added.

Earlier this month, Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban had revealed that apart from his picks from the entrepreneurial reality TV show, 80 percent of his new investments are around the crypto sector.

He compared the current sceptical sentiment around the crypto space to how the Internet looked like back in 1995.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin, Ether, Altcoins, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Polygon, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slumps 4 Percent Dragging Ether, Majority Crypto Coins Along With It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  4. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  5. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Motorola's Next Flagship Smartphone Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update Brings New Features, Bug Fixes
  10. Poco X4 5G Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Set for February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Expected
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  3. Bitcoin Slumps 4 Percent Dragging Ether, Majority Crypto Coins Along With It
  4. Tecno Pop 5X With Triple Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  5. Apple Beats Vivo, Oppo to Lead Smartphone Sales in China in Q4 2021 After 6 Years: Counterpoint
  6. Samsung Records 53 Percent Increase in Year-on-Year Profit in Q4 2021 Despite Pandemic Challenges
  7. Government Plans to Help Create Indigenous Smartphone OS to Rival Android, iOS: Union Minister
  8. Motorola 'Frontier 22' Flagship Smartphone Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Camera, Debut in July
  9. AOC G2 Series Gaming Monitors With AMD FreeSync, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra in EVT Phase, Oppo Find X5 to Get Hasselblad Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency