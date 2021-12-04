Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated

Ether following Bitcoin price trends plunged by 10 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 December 2021 16:06 IST
Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated

Bitcoin hit a record $69,000 (roughly Rs. 51.96 lakhs) last month

Highlights
  • Ether value plunged more than 10 percent
  • Market capitalisation of the 11,392 coins dropped nearly 15 percent
  • $1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies liquidated in passt 24 hours

Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin was 12 percent down at 9:20 GMT at $47,495 (roughly Rs. 35.76 lakhs). It fell as low as $41,967.5 (roughly Rs. 31.60 lakhs) during the session, taking total losses for the day to 22 percent.

The broad selloff in cryptocurrencies also saw ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, plunge more than 10 percent.

Based on cryptocurrency data platform Coingecko, the market capitalisation of the 11,392 coins it tracks dropped nearly 15 percent to $2.34 trillion. That value had briefly crossed $3 trillion last month, when bitcoin hit a record $69,000 (roughly Rs. 51.96 lakhs).

The plunge follows a volatile week for financial markets. Global equities and benchmark US bond yields tumbled on Friday after data showed US job growth slowed in November and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus kept investors on edge.

Justin d'Anethan, Hong Kong-based head of exchange sales at cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX, said he had been watching the increase in leverage ratios across the cryptocurrency markets as well how large holders had been moving their coins from wallets to exchanges. The latter is usually a sign of intent to sell.

"Whales in the crypto space seem to have transferred coins to trading venue, taken advantage of a bullish bias and leverage from retail traders, to then push prices down," he said.

The selloff also comes ahead of testimony by executives from eight major cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase Global CFO Alesia Haas and FTX Trading CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, before the US House Financial Services Committee on December 8.

The hearing marks the first time major players in the crypto markets will testify before US lawmakers, as policymakers grapple with the implications of cryptocurrencies and how to best regulate them.

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected a second spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposal from WisdomTree.

Data from another platform Coinglass showed nearly $1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies had been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with the bulk being on digital exchange Bitfinex.

"If anything, this is the opportunity to buy the dip for many investors who might have previously felt like they missed the boat. We can see tether bought at a premium, suggesting people are getting cash ready, within the crypto space, to do just that," D'Anethan said, referring to the biggest stablecoin in the cryptocurrency world.

A plunge in bitcoin funding rates -- the cost of holding bitcoin via perpetual futures which peaked at 0.06 percent in October -- also showed traders had turned bearish.

The funding rate on cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX fell to a negative 0.18% from levels of 0.01 percent for most of November.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Netflix Introduces 3 New Mobile Games for Android
  3. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  4. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro Review: Feature-Packed Earphones on a Budget
  5. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  6. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Elon Musk Hypes Dogecoin Again as Answer to High ETH Fees
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Sets Deadline to Transfer Data From PUBG Mobile
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
  2. Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
  3. Tiny Robot Courier Trucks Get Stuck After Snowfall in Estonia: Watch
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India
  5. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription Service Codenamed ‘Spartacus’ That Will Rival Xbox Game Pass
  6. Vodafone Offers to Settle Multi-Billion-Dollar India Tax Row
  7. Elon Musk Is Halfway Through His Pledge After Selling Nearly $11 Billion of Tesla Stock
  8. iPhones of At Least 9 US State Officials Said to Be Hacked by NSO Group Spyware
  9. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Apply for India Licence by End of January
  10. Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Is Auctioning First-Ever Wiki Page Edit as NFT
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com