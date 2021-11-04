Technology News
loading

Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down

Ether scaled a new all-time high just weeks after Bitcoin did the same as mainstream crypto adoption increases.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 November 2021 11:42 IST
Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David McBee

Ether's high comes over a week after Bitcoin notched its own all-time high

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to witness resistance at around the $63,000 mark
  • Ether charts new all-time high as NFT adoption soars
  • Shiba Inu price drops by close to 12 percent

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its topsy-turvy week with a 0.13 percent rise in valuation over the past 24 hours. The world's oldest cryptocurrency opened Thursday's trade at $67,173 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber as global exchanges like Coinbase and Binance list BTC at around the $62,800 (roughly Rs. 46.7 lakh) mark. Bitcoin investors have yet to rally in November after charting a new all-time high towards the end of October, but the cryptocurrency has been consistently trading at a valuation of above $63,000 (roughly Rs. 47 lakh) suggesting a much-awaited price consolidation.

As Bitcoin's grip on the global crypto dominance loosens, altcoins continue to rise in value. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker shows that the second most valuable cryptocurrency in Ether is currently trading at $4,897 (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh), up by 0.75 percent over the past 24 hours. Ether hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, riding on news of wider blockchain adoption. The token, which underpins the Ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 (roughly Rs. 3.45 lakh) on global exchanges on Wednesday after days of minor gains.

"Ethereum's beacon chain's affair upgrade is off to a flying start which is boosting the Ether price globally. Ethereum blockchain has very strong fundamentals and is widely used in fast-growing Defi and NFT projects, which makes the future of Ether even more promising," says BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral.

"Ether has delivered a stellar return on investments with impressive growth of around 400 percent since the beginning of this year. The recent upgrade will make Ethereum a more secure and resilient network for crypto-related transactions which will further boost investor confidence," Thukral added, reacting to Ether's strong run.

Meanwhile, in the battle of meme coins, both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin witnessed dips — SHIB dipping close to 12 percent, while DOGE fell by 0.64 percent to trade at Rs. 21.58 (roughly $0.29).

Other altcoins have been enjoying a run in the green too with Cardano, Ripple, Tether, and Polkadot all charting considerable gains.

Mainstream cryptocurrency adoption has been driving the market push lately. Factors such as banks adopting crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFT) rising in popularity on virtual gaming platforms, and Bitcoin futures-based ETFs launch in the US have all pushed several blockchain tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, higher since October.

Smaller tokens too have seen rising interest after Facebook rebranded itself to Meta to focus on building the "metaverse", a shared virtual environment.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency List, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, shiba inu, Dogecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
Facebook Accused of Anti-Palestinian Bias by Digital Rights Activist

Related Stories

Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  4. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  5. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  9. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  10. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
#Latest Stories
  1. SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up
  2. Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition
  3. Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
  4. Facebook Accused of Anti-Palestinian Bias by Digital Rights Activist
  5. Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
  7. Instagram Brings Back Twitter Card Previews; Now Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Web
  8. Lisbon Web Summit: Apple's Software Boss Warns Against Draft EU Policy on App Store
  9. Facebook Introduces New Subscription Option for Creators That Will Help Them Evade Apple’s 30 Percent Cut
  10. Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com