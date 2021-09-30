Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Surge as Popular Cryptocurrencies Record Gains After Two Days of Slump

Shaken by the market instability following China’s crypto crackdown, several cryptocurrencies finally rose in value after two days of dips.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 September 2021 11:34 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Surge as Popular Cryptocurrencies Record Gains After Two Days of Slump

Bitcoin and Ether prices are up after two days of witnessing dips

Highlights
  • Bitcoin, Ether, Polkadot, and Dogecoin among cryptocurrencies that grew
  • Cardano, USD Coin, and UniSwap witnessed minor dips
  • Binance Coin shows best recovery with a growth of 11.89 percent

Bitcoin price finally witnessed a slight rise of 2.38 percent on Thursday, September 30. Currently, the world's most-valued cryptocurrency is trading at Rs. 34,28,765 (roughly $46,116). This marginal surge in Bitcoin value comes two days after it witnessed dips along with other cryptocurrencies. The fluctuations in the crypto market were triggered by China's blanket ban on cryptocurrencies that was imposed last week on September 24. All major cryptocurrencies experienced dips in values following the recent market instability.

Ether, too, following Bitcoin opened with a gain of 3.8 percent. The world's second most-valued cryptocurrency is trading at Rs. 2,38,307 (roughly $3,205). This surge in the Ethereum blockchain's native cryptocurrency comes a day after its value dipped by 1.39 percent.

Other cryptocurrencies that registered marginal growth include Ripple, Polkadot, and Dogecoin.

“Over the past 24 hours, we saw a massive recovery in the cryptocurrency market. Altcoins were looking set for a bullish reversal and that is exactly what happened. Most of the top 30 coins ended in green with Binance Coin being the best performer,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto-investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

As per CoinMarketCap.com, Binance Coin is significantly up by 11.89 percent. It's was trading at $382.76 (roughly Rs. 2,38,307).

Among the cryptocurrencies that witnessed slumps in values, Cardano, USD Coin, and Uniswap registered minor losses, as per the Gadgets 360 crypto-price tracker.

Earlier this week, industry experts had expressed hope for the crypto market to recover despite China criminalising crypto trading.

Other crypto-supporting regions like Miami city in the US and the Central American country El Salvador are taking measures to reduce the carbon footprint associated with crypto mining. While Miami is exploring the possibilities of setting up a Bitcoin-mining hub near a nuclear power plant in Florida state, El Salvador is working on powering Bitcoin mining with volcanic geothermal energy.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Meet Live Translation Feature Goes Live in Beta for Select Paid Tiers

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Surge as Popular Cryptocurrencies Record Gains After Two Days of Slump
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Wireless Gamepad Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  10. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 to Launch in 2022 Along With Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73: Report
  4. ‘Not Possible to Destroy Cryptocurrencies’: Elon Musk Says Governments Can Only Crunch Crypto Growth Rate
  5. Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  7. iOS 15 Bugs Deleting Photos, Freezing Mail App, More; Siri Removes Voice Commands That Help Visually Challenged Users
  8. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders and Specifications Leaked, Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity Tipped
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones With ANC, Sony WF-C500 Earbuds Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com