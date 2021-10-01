Technology News
loading

Bitcoin and Ether See Dips After a Day’s Gain With Cryptocurrencies Seeing Red

A day after registering gains, many popular cryptocurrencies witness minor dips in their exchange values.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:07 IST
Bitcoin and Ether See Dips After a Day’s Gain With Cryptocurrencies Seeing Red

Bitcoin and Ether among cryptocurrencies to register a dip in prices

Highlights
  • Bitcoin and Ether open with dips
  • Several cryptocurrencies witness value drops, including Dogecoin
  • Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash register minor gains

A day after minor recovery, the value of Bitcoin on Friday opened with a dip of 0.15 percent. The world's second most-valued cryptocurrency is presently trading at Rs. 34,23,691 (roughly $46,082). The development comes a day after Bitcoin rose by 2.38 percent on Thursday, September 30. The week has remained unstable for the crypto market altogether, including for Bitcoin, after China totally banned crypto-trading last week, on September 24. Price fluctuations have also been recorded among other cryptocurrencies throughout the week.

Ether price also slipped slightly one percent this morning. The Ethereum blockchain-based cryptocurrency is currently trading at Rs. 2,36,255 (roughly $3,179). One day ago on September 30, had opened with a gain of 3.8 percent, as per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker.

CardanoRipple, and Dogecoin are among other cryptocurrencies to record minor drops.

There are, as of now, only a handful of popular cryptocurrencies that have opened with gains.

Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Cosmos Price grew in values by a slight margin.

Earlier this week, industry analysts had said that following China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies, market instability was only natural. Experts were however hopeful that cryptocurrencies will recover quickly.

As per a research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cryptocurrency market is projected to reach $1,758 million (approximately Rs. 13,050 crore) by 2027.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List, Ether, Litecoin, Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Popular Smart Lights to Check Out

Related Stories

Bitcoin and Ether See Dips After a Day’s Gain With Cryptocurrencies Seeing Red
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  7. Realme 8s 5G Review: Different or Still the Same?
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  2. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  3. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  4. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
  7. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More
  10. Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com