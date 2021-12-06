Technology News
Bitcoin Leads Majority Cryptocurrencies to Open With Losses, Ether Among Few to Register Gains

None of the cryptocurrencies witnessed any drastic changes in terms of their gains and losses percentages.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 December 2021 11:12 IST
Majority cryptocurrencies including Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Ripple are struggling with losses

Highlights
  • Bitcoin is trading at $54,553 (roughly Rs. 41 lakh) in India
  • Tether, Cardano, Ripple, and Polkadot lose values
  • Industry experts predict more market fluctuations this week

Stepping into the second week of December, the overall cryptocurrency market looked lethargic with only a handful of crypto tokens registering gains. The world's oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin continued its streak of witnessing dips as the token began the week trading at $54,553 (roughly Rs. 41 lakh) with a value loss of 0.28 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges such as CoinMarketCap and Binance, the Bitcoin prices are hovering around $49,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) riddled with marginal losses.

Ether, on the other hand, has managed to small gains. With a minor value addition of 0.94 percent, Ether is presently trading at $4,652 (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakh) as per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker.

While only a small bunch of cryptocurrencies including USD Coin and Polygon joined Ether on the gain trail, majority popular altcoins followed Bitcoin into the dip.

The list of cryptocurrencies that failed to register a hike in their values include Tether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, among others.

It is noteworthy that none of the cryptocurrencies witnessed any drastic changes in terms of their gains and losses percentages. All the price highs and lows remained marginal.

Industry experts predict that the market movement is likely to change rapidly.

“Altcoins took the brunt of the selling, with Bitcoin also seeing an ~25 percent intraday drop — the highest single day stump since May 2020. The coming week is expected to be another volatile session for markets as traders return back to the office. Should prices fail to meaningfully recover lost ground over the next few weeks, we might then enter a cyclical bear market,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets 360.

The fluctuations in the crypto market come after last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected a second spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from WisdomTree.

The present slow market movement also comes ahead of eight major cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase Global CFO Alesia Haas, and FTX Trading CEO Sam Bankman-Fried are slated to appear before the US House Financial Services Committee on December 8. The meeting will be first of its kind where crypto players and US government officials will discuss ways to regulate the booming space.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, tether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, USDCoion, Polygon
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
