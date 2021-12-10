Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Majority Crypto Prices Take a Tumble Ahead of the Weekend

While Bitcoin is trading at around $52,118 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh), Ether prices are swirling around $4,479 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 December 2021 11:26 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Majority Crypto Prices Take a Tumble Ahead of the Weekend

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

The overall crypto market looked dominated by red, indicating value drops

Highlights
  • Majority cryptocurrencies have witnessed dips
  • Tether, Ripple, and USD Coin have registered gains
  • Industry experts predict range-bound movement

Closing this week of December, the crypto market witnessed an overall slowdown. The value of Bitcoin dropped by one percent and brought the token trading value to $52,118 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh), as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges including Binance and CoinMarketCap, the world's oldest cryptocurrency is trading at around $48,348 (roughly Rs. 36.6 lakh) per token. Following the Bitcoin, world's second most valued cryptocurrency by capitalisation, Ether and other coins also recorded losses.

With a value drop of 3.41 percent, Ether opened trading at $4,479 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh) on Friday, December 10. With marginal fluctuations in values throughout the week, Ether prices remained above $4,300 (roughly Rs. 3.2 lakh).

As per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker, Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Polygon also dropped in terms of trading values. While the price changes in these altcoins were minimal, they sure did contribute in turning the crypto chart red.

Battling the otherwise rough looking day, Tether, USD Coin, and Ripple emerged as gainers ahead of the weekend.

“We saw a bit of profit booking across the cryptocurrency spectrum. With traded volumes dropping before the weekend, the coming 24 hours would likely remain range bound. Key levels to watch out for would be $46,000 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) in Bitcoin and $4000 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) in Ethereum,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The cryptocurrency space is currently riddled with mixed sentiments from different parts of the world.

While Bitcoin and other altcoin trading is coming to Colombian banks, the financial regulator of Thailand has advised banks to refrain from direct engagement with the crypto market.

India continues to push the announcement of its stance on cryptocurrencies meanwhile. In the words of Duvvuri Subbarao the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, legalising cryptocurrencies could strip the central bank off its control over money supply as well as inflation management.

The crypto bill drafted by the Indian finance ministry is still awaiting the cabinet's approval before reaching before the parliament.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies, Ether, Polkadot, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Polygon, Dogecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Virus Infection Game Mode Temporarily Taken Down: Krafton
Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched, Moto Edge S30 Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Majority Crypto Prices Take a Tumble Ahead of the Weekend
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  3. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  4. OnePlus Pad Tipped to Launch in India in First Half of 2022
  5. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  6. MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) First Impressions: Old is New Again
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  10. Moto G51 to Launch in India Today via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. The Game Awards 2021 Winners: The Full List
  2. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched, Moto Edge S30 Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Majority Crypto Prices Take a Tumble Ahead of the Weekend
  4. Solar Storm: NASA Warns of Disturbance Likely Due to 'Swirling Sun Debris' Heading Towards Earth
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Virus Infection Game Mode Temporarily Taken Down: Krafton
  6. PUBG: New State December 9 Update Postponed Due to App Review Delays, Says Krafton
  7. WhatsApp Could Soon Get New Media Sending Menu, May Let Users Edit Recipients Before Sharing Media
  8. Moto G51 to Launch in India Today via Flipkart: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Tesla Allowing Drivers to Play Video Games in Moving Cars, Raises Safety Concerns in US
  10. Tesla's Decision to Replace Cameras in Some US Vehicles Gains Attention of Safety Agency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com