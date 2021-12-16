Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green

Bitcoin price breached $50,000 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh) on Indian exchanges.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 December 2021 11:20 IST
Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Industry experts predict greater headwinds for Bitcoin and the overall crypto market

Highlights
  • Cardano, Ripple, and Polkadot among other gainers
  • Tether and USD Coin dipped in values
  • Shiba Inu defeats DOGE to gain first after days of slumping

After days of registering slumps, Bitcoin finally managed to open Thursday, December 16 with meaningful value gains. The world's oldest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $ 51,190 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Registering a gain of 1.15 percent, Bitcoin is currently trading at $48,714 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

Ether added 2.23 percent to its per token trading value which currently stands at $4,192 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin , and Uniswap also pumped in values with minor changes.

Among rival meme-based dog coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the former witnessed a value dip of 2.67 percent, whereas the latter gained 0.78 percent.

Tether, USD Coin, and Bitcoin Cash failed to bulk up today and opened with losses.

Recently, the US Federal Reserve made cuts to its COVID stimulus in reaction to the rising inflation. Fearing possible debasement of the US dollar, investors are now turning to the crypto space bringing positive changes in the overall market momentum.

“As the US' inflation rate rises to a near 40 year high, and coupled with the withdrawal of the stimulus, there may be greater headwinds for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets 360.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, several crypto-related firms in the US are rolling out crypto gifting options to their customers.

Jack Dorsey's online payments company Block also enabled Bitcoin gifting option for its customers.

PayPal and Coinbase are also allowing users to wrap up crypto assets as gifts and payments for third parties.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Prices
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion
Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  4. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  6. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  10. Gadgets 360's Favourite Gadgets of the Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Grindr Faces NOK 65-Million Fine in Norway Over Privacy Breach
  2. Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022
  4. Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green
  5. Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design
  6. Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion
  7. India Approves Rs. 1,300-Crore Plan to Promote RuPay Debit Cards, Rivalling Visa, Mastercard
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  10. Intel to Invest $7 Billion in New Chip-Packaging Factory in Malaysia, Creating 9,000 Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com