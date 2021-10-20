Technology News
loading

Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record

Bitcoin stood at $64,313 (roughly Rs. 48.3 lakhs), less than $600 (roughly Rs. 45,000) short of its April record.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 October 2021 10:14 IST
Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record

The SEC has repeatedly rejected ETFs linked directly to the cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Highlights
  • BITO will invest primarily in Bitcoin futures
  • Futures connected to Bitcoin also could be volatile
  • ETFs can be transacted throughout the trading session

Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security on Wall Street tied to futures of the cryptocurrency.

To mark the occasion, ProShares, leader in exchange-traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trading under the "BITO" ticker, rose 4.9 percent to $41.94 (roughly Rs. 3.150) in its first session, an eagerly-anticipated event in the world of cryptocurrency-money that boosted Bitcoin futures. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 50.19 lakhs as of 10am IST on October 20.

fThe arrival of the fund helped propel Bitcoin back near its all-time high. Near 2030 GMT, the digital currency stood a $64,313 (roughly Rs. 48.3 lakhs), less than $600 (roughly Rs. 45,000) short of its April record.

Unlike mutual funds, which are traded only once a day, ETFs can be transacted throughout the trading session, making them more like individual stocks and increasingly popular with everyday investors.

Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in Bitcoin futures," ProShares said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly rejected ETFs linked directly to Bitcoin, maintaining that they were subject to market manipulation.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said futures connected to Bitcoin also could be volatile, but noted that the ProShares ETF is linked to a futures contract that has been regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission since 2017.

"I think what you have here is a product, it's been overseen for four years," Gensler said on CNBC, adding that the SEC has jurisdiction over the ETF under longstanding US law.

"So we have some ability to bring it inside of investor protection (but) it's still a highly speculative asset class," he said. "Underneath this, it still has that same aspect of volatility and speculation."

Other funds are planning ETFs linked to Bitcoin including Valkyrie Investments.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, ETF, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, BITO, Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Markets, Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Facebook Plans to Rebrand With a New Name Next Week: Report

Related Stories

Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  4. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  5. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  6. Apple to Sell Fewer iPhone Handsets as Chip Crisis Bites: JP Morgan
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Facebook Plans to Rebrand With a New Name Next Week: Report
  10. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 142 Million Viewers Tune In
  2. Bitcoin ETF Debuts on New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Nears Record
  3. Facebook Plans to Rebrand With a New Name Next Week: Report
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Google’s Custom-Built Tensor SoC, Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Will Get ‘Quick Tap to Snap’ to Let Users Quickly Access Snapchat From Lockscreen
  6. Android 12 Update for Google Pixel Phones Starts Rolling Out: How to Download
  7. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25
  8. New York Businesses Urge Governor to Deny Permits for Crypto Mining
  9. Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com