Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Has Effectively Replaced Gold, Says Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya

Canadian investor Chamath Palihapitiya pitted Bitcoin against gold.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 September 2021 19:25 IST
Bitcoin Has Effectively Replaced Gold, Says Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya

Bitcoin is the world's most valued cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Noted venture capitalist expresses positive view on Bitcoin growth
  • Bitcoin is modern-day gold, as per Chamath Palihapitiya
  • Palihapitiya’s statement comes days after China’s crypto crackdown

Bitcoin is a modern-day replacement for gold, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said in a television interview. Palihapitiya was being interviewed by CNBC news host Scott Wapner at the Delivering Alpha conference on September 29. When he was asked to predict how high could Bitcoin value shoot up to, Palihapitiya did not give a figure but instead answered that the cryptocurrency can dethrone gold.

"It's very hard for me to give a price prediction, but I can pretty confidently say that Bitcoin has effectively replaced gold," the 45-year-old venture capitalist said.

Palihapitiya's statement comes just days after China imposed a blanket ban on crypto trading. China's decision stirred a major upheaval in the crypto market.

Despite witnessing minor dips in the value for two days in a row, Bitcoin price rose again on Thursday, September 30. This morning, the cryptocurrency began trading at Rs. 34,28,765 (roughly $46,116), as per the Gadgets 360 crypto tracker.

According to a research report by Furtune Business Insights, the global cryptocurrency market is projected to reach $1,758 million by 2027.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Venture Capitalist, Chamath Palihapitiya, Cryptocurrencies
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Fairphone 4 Sustainable Smartphone With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Has Effectively Replaced Gold, Says Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  5. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  6. Fairphone 4 Sustainable Smartphone Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Wireless Gamepad Launched in India
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Has Effectively Replaced Gold, Says Venture Capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya
  2. Fairphone 4 Sustainable Smartphone With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Over 97.5 Percent of Indian Broadband Connections Now Meet TRAI’s 2Mbps Speed Threshold: Ookla
  4. Nokia G300 5G Images and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Facebook May Face Heavy Fine in Russia Over Banned Content, Says Regulator
  6. Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends $24 Million Worth of Tether in ‘Fat Finger Error’
  7. Apple Now Lets You Rate and Review Built-in iOS Apps on App Store
  8. PlayStation Plus October Free Games Include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X
  9. Samsung Galaxy A02 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  10. Meesho Indian 'Social Commerce' Platform Backed by Facebook Raises $570 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com