Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon

The development comes just a day after the first ever Bitcoin futures ETF was launched at NYSE on October 20.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 October 2021 10:56 IST
Bitcoin opened trading at $67,139 (roughly Rs. 50,25,433)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price records an all-time high
  • Ether, Dogecoin, Cardano also witness significant gains
  • Industry experts predict a positive future for the crypto space

Bitcoin value surged to its highest-ever mark just a day after the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched at the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, October 21, the world's most-valued cryptocurrency opened trading at $67,139 (roughly Rs. 50,25,433) with a marginal gain of less than one percent. The development comes like a breath of fresh air for Bitcoin investors, who saw the crypto-coin experience major dips in recent times, especially after September 15, when China criminalised and banned all crypto-related activities.

Keeping things interesting for crypto-investors, Ether opened with a gain of 6.74 percent, as per the Gadgets 360 crypto-price tracker the world's second most-valued cryptocurrency is presently trading at $4317.72 (roughly Rs. 3,23,182) per token.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Edul Patel, the CEO and co-founder of crypto exchange platform Mudrex said that in the last 24 hours, profit booking was observed in the Bitcoin department.

“Bitcoin surpassed the $67,000 mark for the first time in history. The past 24 hours remained an extremely eventful day for both investors as traders as the crypto spectrum created new highs. Following the all-time high, we witnessed some profit booking in Bitcoin. The largest Altcoin, Ether, continued its positive momentum,” Patel said, rooting for overall positive days ahead in the crypto space.

Several other altcoins including Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, and Dogecoin have also witnessed price hikes in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Tether and USD Coin are among the few altcoins that have begun the day with registering minor losses.

While nations like China and Russia are taking steps to curb crypto-activities, the US is expanding ways to expose more people to the crypto space.

The newly launched Bitcoin futures ETF at the New York Stock Exchange for instance, is an exchange-traded fund that allows people to gain investment exposure to Bitcoin prices without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. Exchange-traded funds are regulated financial products that can represent a wide range of different assets.

In fact, earlier this week the total capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crore) according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.

The value of Bitcoin, as of now, makes up around 45 percent of the total crypto market cap, according to a study by Coinnounce.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, BTC, BTC All Time High, Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Ether, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, USD Coin, Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'
Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook

