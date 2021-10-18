Technology News
4-Year-Old Brazilian Baby Nets Over 6,500 Percent Profit on Bitcoin

A four-year-old in Brazil is now the owner of a Bitcoin worth over $60,000.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 October 2021 16:25 IST
Bitcoin is the most-valued cryptocurrency in the world

Highlights
  • 4-year-old Brazilian baby is now the owner of over $60,000 with Bitcoin
  • The Bitcoin was gifted to her as her birthday gift in 2017
  • Bitcoin values have registered major growth in values between 2017-2021

The four-year-old daughter of Brazilian crypto exchange founder Joao Canhada has earned a mega-profit of over 6,500 percent on her first ever Bitcoin. Canhada, who founded the crypto exchange platform Foxbit, had gifted his newborn daughter a Bitcoin back in 2017, when it was still priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,310). Four years later, the value of that Bitcoin has shot up to over $60,000, netting the young child a huge profit.

Back in 2017, that one token was priced under $1,000. Today, BTC is trading at over $60,000 (roughly Rs. 46 lakhs) as of Monday, October 18.

“As soon as my daughter was born, in 2017, I bought 1 Bitcoin (BTC) for her, not just as a gift, but as a way of investing in this new economy,” news portal cointelegraph.com quoted Canhada as saying.

This news has come to light at a time pro-crypto voices are loudening around the world. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban for instance, recently said that Bitcoin is a “better gold than gold”.

In a similar incident reported in September, a 12-year-old boy named Benyamin Ahmed from London, UK fetched $400,000 (roughly over Rs. three crores) via the crypto-space. Making most of his school holidays, Ahmed auctioned a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).In the 12 months up to June 2021 the cryptocurrency market grew by 706 percent and reached a value of $572.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,62,844 crores) in Central and Southern Asia, and Oceania (CSAO) region alone, a report by market research firm Chainalysis had said.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has also recent said that cryptocurrencies cannot be destroyed now and that their growth will be witnessed globally in the coming times.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, NFT, Non Fungible Tokens
