Technology News
loading

Binance Turkey Unit Accused of Violations After Liability Inspection, Slapped With TRY 8-Million Fine

Binance has been accused of showing non-compliance with Turkey’s digital currency laws related to customer information.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 December 2021 18:36 IST
Binance Turkey Unit Accused of Violations After Liability Inspection, Slapped With TRY 8-Million Fine

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Around 2.4 million people are experimenting with cryptocurrencies in Turkey

Highlights
  • Binance operates under the name of BN Teknoloji in Turkey
  • Fine of TRY 8 million (roughly Rs. 5 crore) has been imposed
  • Turkish president has hinted on legalising crypto space

Binance has been fined by Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) after some violations were identified during an inspection. The local unit of Binance has been asked to pay TRY 8 million (roughly Rs. 5 crore) as part of the fine. The company has been accused of showing non-compliance with digital currency laws related to customer information in the nation. Binance operates under the name of BN Teknoloji in Turkey. For now, neither BN Teknoloji nor MASAK has commented publicly on the matter.

Binance has also been accused of failing to provide customer information related to money laundering in accordance with new some laws that were enacted earlier in the year, Reuters reported.

The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji has become first of its kind because the Turkish authorities have decided to oversee and monitor crypto asset service providers in May.

The development comes after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hinted about introducing a cryptocurrency bill to make the crypto space beneficial for investors.

The Turkish president is considering legalisation of cryptocurrency use in the country.

In a crypto report published in 2020 by Turkey's Information Technologies and Communications Authority (ICTA), it was estimated that there were close to 2.4 million users in the country, around three percent of the total population.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Binance Fine, Binance Turkey, BN Teknoloji
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5

Related Stories

Binance Turkey Unit Accused of Violations After Liability Inspection, Slapped With TRY 8-Million Fine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  4. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  6. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Teased
  8. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  9. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts India Platform, Release Date Announced
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  3. 5G Services to Roll Out in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, More Cities in 2022
  4. Binance Turkey Unit Accused of Violations After Liability Inspection, Slapped With TRY 8-Million Fine
  5. Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 With HiFi Sound Set to Launch on December 28, Xiaomi Watch S1 Debuting as Well
  6. Google Play Probe: Karnataka High Court Approached by Tech Giant Seeking More Time to Respond to CCI
  7. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India
  8. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Starlink Satellite-Space Station Near-Misses
  9. Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com