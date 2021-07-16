Technology News
Binance Stops Selling ‘Stock Tokens’ Following Regulatory Scrutiny

Italy's market regulator recently said Binance was not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 July 2021 17:40 IST
The exchange said that Binance users holding stock tokens can sell or hold them over the next 90 days

Highlights
  • The move comes after growing scrutiny of the exchange by regulators
  • Stock tokens are digital versions of equities
  • Binance was shifting its commercial focus to other product offerings

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday that users can no longer buy digital tokens linked to stocks, a day after Italian regulators joined a string of financial watchdogs to crackdown on the platform

"Effective immediately, stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance," the exchange said on its website, adding that it would cease all support in October.

The move comes after growing scrutiny of the exchange by regulators from the United States to Europe and Asia.

Italy's market regulator said on Thursday that Binance - one of the world's biggest platforms - was not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy, even via its main website which offered information in Italian on derivatives and stock tokens.

Stock tokens are digital versions of equities pegged to the value of the relevant share. Binance was offering stock tokens for companies including Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla.

BaFin, the German regulator, said in April that Binance risked being fined for offering stock tokens without publishing an investor prospectus.

Binance users holding stock tokens can sell or hold them over the next 90 days, the exchange said, but will no longer be able to sell or close positions after October 14.

Binance said it was shifting its commercial focus to other product offerings. A spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for further comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency
