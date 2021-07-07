Technology News
loading

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network

"Any deposits attempted via SEPA in the meantime will be returned within 7 working days," Binance said.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 July 2021 10:51 IST
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network

Binance has recently faced a string of crackdowns on the platform by regulators globally

Highlights
  • The development was reported earlier by the Financial Times
  • Thailand's financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against Binance
  • Britain's watchdog barred Binance from carrying out regulated activity

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe's key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday.

The email said that from 8 am UTC (1:30pm IST)  on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit funds through the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA, schemes. The move was due to "events beyond our control", the exchange said in the email.

"Any deposits attempted via SEPA in the meantime will be returned within 7 working days. SEPA withdrawals are unaffected by this suspension", Binance said.

The development was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

The network, which is a European Union project that aims to harmonise euro payments across the region, allows consumers to send euros across three dozen countries. Binance typically accesses SEPA through payment intermediaries.

Binance has recently faced a string of crackdowns on the platform by regulators globally.

Thailand's financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday for operating a digital asset business without a licence, and Britain's financial watchdog recently barred the company from carrying out regulated activities in the country.

Japan's regulator said last month that Binance was operating in the country illegally. Germany's watchdog said in April it risked being fined for offering tokens connected to stocks.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos vs Richard Branson: Who Is Winning the Space Tourism Race?

Related Stories

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) With Larger Display, Improved Kick-Stand, More Internal Storage Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  3. Pentagon Hits Reset on Donald Trump's $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Deal, Welcoming New Players
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
  5. Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter Ordered by French Court to Provide Details on What It Is Doing to Tackle Hate Speech
  8. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network
  9. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Calls His Upcoming Spaceflight a 'Pinch-Me Moment'
  10. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Caused ‘Minimal Damage’ to US Companies, President Joe Biden Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com