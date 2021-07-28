Technology News
loading

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts

Zhao made the remarks after Binance came under concerted scrutiny from regulators.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2021 13:25 IST
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts

Photo Credit: Reuters

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao made the remarks after Binance came under scrutiny from regulators

Highlights
  • Binance is one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges
  • Financial authorities in many countries have raised concerns on Binance
  • Speaking to journalists, Zhao gave a frank assessment of the challenges

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said he was willing to step down whenever he finds a successor who can do a "better job", as one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, under pressure from regulators around the world, sought to reinvent itself.

Governments and financial watchdogs are paying closer attention to the cryptocurrency industry, often putting in place rules that pose a challenge for exchanges like Binance that have thrived in a mostly unregulated environment.

Zhao made the remarks after Binance came under concerted scrutiny from regulators worried that its cryptocurrency exchanges could be used for money laundering or that investors fall victim to scams and runaway bets.

Financial authorities in Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Lithuania and Thailand have all recently raised concerns about Binance.

Speaking to journalists, Zhao gave a frank assessment of the challenges, saying that he wanted to improve relations with regulators. He said Binance would seek their approval and establish regional headquarters, breaking with its decentralised structure.

While emphasising that he did not intend to leave immediately, Zhao also said he was open to handing over the reigns to a successor.

"This is not a situation where I am forced to step down," Zhao told journalists, adding that he was willing to pass control to someone who could do a "better job".

"I'm a technology entrepreneur. We are doing this pivot to be a regulated financial institution and I would be very open to look for a leader with strong regulatory background."

Separately, he said Binance would seek approval by regulators. "We want to be licensed everywhere ... From now on, we're going to be a financial institution," Zhao said, adding this would mark a maturation from its startup origins.

Binance offers a wide range of services to users across the globe, including crypto spot and derivatives trading.

It also runs an exchange that allows users to trade directly with each other. Its own cryptocurrency, Binance Coin, is the fourth-biggest in the world.

Responding to regulatory pressure, Binance curbed some services on cryptocurrency bets, highly leveraged positions and trading with tokens linked to shares.

Binance has grown its trading volumes almost tenfold in the last year to $668 billion (roughly Rs. 49,66,885 crores) last month, data from UK researcher CryptoCompare shows.

It is growing in popularity in Britain, for example, where its app has been downloaded 1.8 million times in 2021, and 2.2 million times in total, according to mobile data firm Sensor Tower.

Recently, however, Britain's financial watchdog barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Changpeng Zhao
US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  3. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  5. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Asks Supreme Court to Stall India's Antitrust Queries, Probe
  2. Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera With 25-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched for Vloggers, Content Creators
  3. Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. In Spats With Twitter, India's Government Begins Messaging Shift to Rival Koo
  5. ShareChat Raises $145 Million From Temasek, Others at Near $3-Billion Valuation
  6. Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  8. LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
  9. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed to August 19
  10. Poco F3 GT Getting MIUI Update With July Android Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com