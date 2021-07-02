Technology News
loading

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces Criminal Complaint From Thailand SEC for Operating Without Licence

Binance was last week banned in Britain from carrying out regulated activities.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 17:49 IST
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces Criminal Complaint From Thailand SEC for Operating Without Licence

Britain's financial watchdog had barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country

Highlights
  • In Thailand, only licenced firms are allowed to provide services
  • The company has said it takes its compliance obligations seriously
  • It was found that Binance has provided platform services for trading

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance for operating a digital asset business without a licence, the latest in a growing worldwide crackdown on the platform.

"It was found that Binance has provided platform services for trading or exchanging digital assets via its website..." the SEC said on Friday.

"The aforementioned activities of Binance is liable to operating digital asset business in the category of digital asset exchange without licence."

In Thailand, only licenced firms are allowed to provide services related to digital asset trading, the country's regulator said.

A Binance spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Britain's financial watchdog had last week barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country.

The company has previously said it takes its compliance obligations seriously and was committed to following regulatory requirements wherever it operates.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, cryptocurrency
YouTube Testing Description Redesign for Web With More Focus on Comments: Report

Related Stories

Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces Criminal Complaint From Thailand SEC for Operating Without Licence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  2. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  3. Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  4. Airtel Black Programme Launched to Let Users Combine Multiple Services
  5. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  7. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  8. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Model S Plaid Caught Fire While Owner Was Driving, Lawyer Says
  2. Facebook Set to Finance Regional Australia Newspaper Fund
  3. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces Criminal Complaint From Thailand SEC for Operating Without Licence
  4. YouTube Testing Description Redesign for Web With More Focus on Comments: Report
  5. ZTE May Be Working on a 20GB RAM Phone, a Company Executive Teases
  6. Big Tech Push Into India's Financial Sector Raises Concerns for Traditional Banks, RBI Says
  7. Gamers Particularly Targeted in Cryptojacking - Avast Malware Researcher Daniel Benes Explains Why
  8. Google App Pinball Game Easter Egg on iOS: Here’s How You Can Play
  9. Xiaomi Patents Clamshell-Like Foldable Phone Design, Similar to Galaxy Z Flip Series
  10. Flipkart Shopsy App Launched With Aim to Enable 25 Million Local Entrepreneurs by 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com