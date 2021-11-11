Technology News
loading

NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s

Called ‘HUMAN ONE’, the artwork has been created by American digital artist Mike Winkelmann — better known as Beeple.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 November 2021 17:01 IST
NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s

Photo Credit: Christie's

HUMAN ONE shows a humanoid figure dressed in body-hugging silver clothing walking on barren land

Highlights
  • One-of-a-kind 3D sculpture auctioned for $28.9 million
  • The sculptor is created by digital artist Mike Winkelmann (Beeple)
  • The auction was closed within three minute of opening

HUMAN ONE, a futuristic artwork created by American digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, has sold for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore) at New York City-based Christie's auction. The stunning seven-foot-tall artwork is made using four massive LED screens fitted in a wood and aluminium-made frame-like structure. It's a one-of-a-kind 3D video sculpture supported by the Ethereum blockchain and Beeple is calling it “the first portrait of a human born in the metaverse”.

The auction was closed in just three minutes, Christie's said in a website post.

The sculpture, which is a combination of physical and digital technologies, was sold along with its non-fungible token (NFT).

The picture shows a humanoid figure dressed in body-hugging silver clothing, walking in the backdrop of a smoky surrounding. The LED screens display moving sceneries stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

Have a look at this video posted by Beeple.

Winkelmann says he plans to continue adding new imagery that forms the four walls of the sculpture through his lifetime to have a lifelong relationship with the winning bidder, CNN quoted Winkelmann as saying.

"While a traditional work of art is more akin to a finite statement, frozen in time at the moment it was completed, this artwork's unique ability to be updated makes it more akin to an ongoing conversation," he added. The artwork was sold to an online bidder in Switzerland.

Earlier this year, the artist's collage of his digital images, titled "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," got auctioned for $69.3 million (roughly Rs. 516 crore) as a digital collectible or an NFT. The sale sparked off an NFT frenzy.

NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore) in the third quarter of 2021, according to data from market tracker DappRadar. This figure is eight times more than what it was in the previous quarter.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Beeple, Ethereum, Mike Winkelmann, Christie’s
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Sberbank Unveils Second Supercomputer Christofari Neo to Meet Internal, External AI Demand
South Korea Tests System for Controlling Air Taxis, Hopes to Launch Airport Service as Soon as 2025

Related Stories

NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  3. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  4. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  6. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  9. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  10. PUBG: New State Now Available to Download in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design
  2. Didi Said to Prepare for Relaunch of Apps in China, Anticipates Data Probe Will End Soon
  3. Moto G71 Key Specifications, Images Surface via Alleged TENAA Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Get Snapdragon 898 Processor in India, US Variant Could Pack Exynos Chipset
  5. South Korea Tests System for Controlling Air Taxis, Hopes to Launch Airport Service as Soon as 2025
  6. US SEC Stops American CryptoFed DAO From Registering Two Digital Tokens
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Ethereum-Backed 3D Video Sculpture Fetches Almost $30 Million at Christie’s
  8. Sberbank Unveils Second Supercomputer Christofari Neo to Meet Internal, External AI Demand
  9. PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report
  10. Elon Musk Sells a Total of $5 Billion in Tesla Shares After Twitter Poll
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com