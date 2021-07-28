Technology News
loading

Axie Infinity's Strong Growth Suggests NFT Gaming Market Is Set to Explode

Axie Infinity, available on PC, Mac, and iOS, runs on the Ethereum blockchain with help from a sidechain called Ronin.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 July 2021 13:35 IST
Axie Infinity's Strong Growth Suggests NFT Gaming Market Is Set to Explode

Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis has raised $7.5 million (roughly Rs. 55.7 crores) in Series A funding

Highlights
  • Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token was valued at under $5 in June
  • It is currently trading in the $35 to $45 range, according to Coin Rivet
  • It is said to have doubled its native coin market cap within three days

When the NFT cryptocurrency-collectibles exploded in popularity in early 2021, they drew the interest of a large number of millennials, helping the NFT craze become mainstream. Seeing an opportunity opening up, several blockchain-based gaming companies began working to occupy the new market. The Axie Infinity game, by indie studio Sky Mavis, was one of them. The monster-battling game, inspired by Nintendo's Pokemon series, defied the recent crypto market crash to register a stupendous rise this month. The company claims it has more than 350,000 daily active users.

The game, available on PC, Mac, and iOS runs on the Ethereum blockchain with help from a sidechain called Ronin. It requires an upfront investment. However, the upside is that its play-to-earn approach rewards successful players in crypto tokens that can be exchanged for money. Also, players get to own Axie NFTs (non-fungible tokens); they can even resell them. The gaming company earns revenue by charging a 4.25 percent fee when players buy or sell Axie NFTs in its marketplace and by collecting fees for creating and breeding cute monsters called Axies.

In June this year, the Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token was valued at under $5 (roughly Rs. 371). But it is currently trading in the $35 to $45 range (roughly Rs. 2,600 to Rs. 3,350), according to Coin Rivet, a dedicated digital currency news website. The report said the token doubled its native coin market cap within three days.

The explosive growth has come after Sky Mavis raised $7.5 million (roughly Rs. 55.7 crores) in Series A funding. Mark Cuban, the American billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team who has also previously invested in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin, is one of the investors.

However, Axie's developers attribute the spike to their switch to using Ronin for faster transactions and reducing the gas prices - the cost necessary to perform a transaction on the network - to a negligible level.

AXS tokens allow users to participate in key votes in the Axie universe. This motivates users to hold on to their tokens, the developers say.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Axie Infinity game, Gaming, AXS token, Cryptocurrency
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts
iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online
Axie Infinity's Strong Growth Suggests NFT Gaming Market Is Set to Explode
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  3. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  5. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Asks Supreme Court to Stall India's Antitrust Queries, Probe
  2. Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera With 25-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched for Vloggers, Content Creators
  3. Portronics Kronos Beta Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. In Spats With Twitter, India's Government Begins Messaging Shift to Rival Koo
  5. ShareChat Raises $145 Million From Temasek, Others at Near $3-Billion Valuation
  6. Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  8. LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
  9. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed to August 19
  10. Poco F3 GT Getting MIUI Update With July Android Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com