Technology News
loading

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal

Avalanche has announced a partnership with Deloitte to build more efficient disaster relief platforms in the US.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 November 2021 16:19 IST
Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal

Photo Credit: Pexels/ RODNAE Productions

Avalanche's AVAX token was up by over 20% in the past week

Highlights
  • Avalanche is now a top 10 cryptocurrency, by market cap
  • Avalanche is quickly becoming a serious Ethereum competitor
  • Avalanche has surged 47 percent over the past week alone

Ethereum-rival and popular Layer-1 blockchain platform Avalanche has been creating a stir in the cryptocurrency market, managing to surpass the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to make it into the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalisation. A number of factors have helped propel Avalanche to scale to a new all-time high but the biggest push behind its most recent rally is the announcement of a collaboration with "big four" professional services firm, Deloitte. The announcement notes that Avalanche will work with Deloitte in building a more efficient disaster-relief platform on the Avalanche blockchain.

Avalanche's native token AVAX topped an all-time high of $146 (roughly Rs. 10,867) on Sunday, November 21, adding over 20 percent in value within a 24-hour period. As per data from CoinGecko, AVAX has surged nearly 47 percent in seven days, a massive 83 percent in two weeks, and more than 133 percent over the last three months. The blockchain currently has over 350 projects built on it and more to come — making Avalanche a strong contender for Ethereum's dominance as the leading smart contracts platform. Avalanche also has a few advantages over Ethereum. It is more easily scalable, faster, and more cost-effective than Ethereum.

The collaboration with Deloitte is a testament to its preference over Ethereum too. As per a Deloitte press release on the collaboration, the "Close as You Go Service" aims to simplify "disaster reimbursement applications for victims of natural disaster, by aggregating, and validating the documentation required for funding."

"The security and fast consensus of the Avalanche network quickly gathers, processes and authenticates required documents, improving the accuracy of federal disaster claims because of the nature of how code governs the process," says Emin Gün Sirer, founder of Avalanche Labs. He goes on to mention that since Avalanche boasts of being a carbon-neutral platform, its eco-friendly goals align well with that of Deloitte too.

Earlier this November, Avalanche supporters also launched a new fund called Blizzard, which received an impressive $220 million (roughly Rs. 1,638.79 crore) in seed investing from such contributors that include Three Arrows Capital — a company that has supported Ethereum in the past but has moved to Avalanche due to high gas fees.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Avalanche, AVAX, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Deloitte
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Workers Arrested by Visakhapatnam Police for Allegedly Smuggling Marijuana
WhatsApp Introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features in India

Related Stories

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Renders Spotted Online With Triple Camera Setup
  8. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal
  2. WhatsApp Introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features in India
  3. Amazon Workers Arrested by Visakhapatnam Police for Allegedly Smuggling Marijuana
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Official-Looking Renders Surface Online, Tip Triple Camera Setup
  5. Google Pixel 6a Renders Leak Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, No Headphone Jack, Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 SE Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of November 25 Launch
  7. Jack Dorsey’s Crypto Exchange Project 'tbDEX' Whitepaper Details Plans to Bridge Gap Between Fiat, Crypto
  8. With DogPhone, Your Canine Friends Can Call You Any Time for a Chat
  9. TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan, Fourth Time in Past 15 Months
  10. Vivo Y74s With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com