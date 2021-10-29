Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency: Australian Regulator Provides Guidance for Crypto-Asset Products

Australia's Securities and Investments Commision (ASIC) has introduced a new "crypto-asset" section in its licensing applications.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 13:49 IST
Cryptocurrency: Australian Regulator Provides Guidance for Crypto-Asset Products

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency sector

Highlights
  • Australia Securities and Investment Commission gets crypto-asset section
  • Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks
  • Estimates of the size of the digital asset industry in Australia vary

Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday that holders of underlying crypto-asset investment products would need a licence, as part of a new set of guidances it hopes would improve transparency and protect investors.

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency sector despite its huge growth in the past year.

A senate report called on Australia to introduce new laws such as tax discounts and a licensing regime for digital asset miners to be more competitive with other countries in the fast-growing space.

Australia's Securities and Investments Commision (ASIC) has introduced a new "crypto-asset" section in its licensing applications that holders of underlying assets that comprise crypto-asset will need.

"Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations," ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said.

Estimates of the size of the digital asset industry in Australia vary. One researcher finder.com.au says a sixth of Australians owned cryptocurrency in 2021 worth AUD 8 billion (45,200 crore), with bitcoin the most popular.

The ASIC also provided guidance on best practices for monitoring, holding and prices crypto-assets as well as disclosure and risk management.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto-asset Investment, ASIC, Crypto-Asset
Australian Regulator Allows Radio Station Body to Negotiate Content Deal With Facebook, Google

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency: Australian Regulator Provides Guidance for Crypto-Asset Products
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  5. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  6. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  2. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  3. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Battle for Supremacy Puts Spotlight on Lesser-Known Dog-Coins
  5. Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
  6. Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
  7. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3 2021, Apple Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Nikon Z9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 45.7-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones From November 1: How to Check If You’re Affected
  10. Volkswagen, Stellantis Say 1.4 Million Vehicles Lost in Production in Q3 Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com