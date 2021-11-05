Technology News
loading

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million

Commenting on the overwhelming response to his NFT collection, Bachchan said this is a new-age way for him to be in touch with his fans.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 5 November 2021 19:21 IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

Pictures of Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT items have surfaced on Twitter

Highlights
  • Bachchan’s NFT collection sold off for $966,000 (roughly Rs. 7.18 crore)
  • Recital of his father’s poem “Madhushala” garnered highest bid
  • More Bollywood celebrities are entering the NFT space after Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan emerged as one of the first major Indian celebrities to announce his series of non-fungible token (NFT) earlier this year. Excited fans of the Bollywood actor purchased digital collectibles from his NFT series for a total amount of $966,000 (approximately Rs. 7.18 crore). The items in Bachchan's series included a recital of his father's famous poem “Madhubala”, autographed vintage posters of himself, as well as other items associated with his identity, work, and stardom. The bidding for this collection began on November 1, and closed on the day of India's biggest festival, Diwali, on November 4.

“In this world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters,” the 79-year-old actor said in a statement, commenting on the development.

The veteran actor who is famous for his systematically numbered tweets had been expressing excitement around his NFT collection on the micro-blogging site from his handle @SrBachchan.

NFT exchange platform Beyondlife.club that auctioned the NFTs also took to Twitter to share the raging success of Bachchan's NFT collection

The highest-auctioned item from the series was the “Madhushala” poem recital, recorded in the actor's own voice, which crossed a total of $756,000 (roughly Rs. 5.5 crore) by the time the bidding closed. It had garnered bids up to $420,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crore) on the first day of the auction.

A special “Loot Box” was also announced by Beyondlife.club for the Bachchan's NFTs to let buyers of this “Loot Box” win NFT gifts as well as a chance to get bonus art pieces and vintage posters of the Sholay film actor. The 5,000 LootBox NFTs were sold within the first 54 minutes of them going live and received bids worth $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh), Beyondlife.com revealed.

Furthermore, the limited-edition vintage posters with digital NFT certificate of authenticity as well as BigB Punks and NFT Arts fetched $94,052 (roughly Rs. 69.8 lakh) and $66,900 (roughly Rs. 49.6 lakh) respectively.

The NFT trend is gradually picking pace among other Bollywood celebrities as well.

In October, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra had also released a five-piece NFT series on WazirX crypto trading platform.

Actress Sunny Leone also reportedly invested in NFTs last month, becoming the first Bollywood actor to have done so.

Earlier in September, NFT trading platform Colexion roped in Indian artists including Suniel Shetty, Aamir Ali, Mika Singh, and Sidhu Moose Wala among others to be part of its marketplace as well.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amitabh Bachchan, cryptocurrency, NFT, non-fungible tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Remain Stable With Minor Gains, Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  10. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
  2. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  3. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  4. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  5. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  6. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  7. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  8. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  9. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  10. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com