Technology News
loading

Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze

Amitabh Bachchan will also be venturing into NFTs later this year.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 October 2021 14:02 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze

Amitabh Bachchan will sell some of his works as NFT collectibles

Highlights
  • Amitabh Bachchan will be endorsing cryptocurrencies
  • The veteran actor is also venturing into NFTs
  • The crypto world has many celebrity investors

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to hop into the crypto-space. Bachchan, who is now the brand ambassador of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, will be working to raise awareness about cryptocurrency, the company said in a press release. But he's far from the only big celebrity, in India or around the world, to be actively participating in cryptocurrency. This makes sense considering that India is one of the countries where the crypto space is witnessing rapid expansion, alongside Vietnam, Pakistan, and Ukraine.

Bachchan will also be entering the space of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These are digital assets representing ‘unique' objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos among other items — that can be purchased as a collectible using cryptocurrencies.

The veteran actor is expected to roll out his own NFTs including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity by November this year, media reports recently revealed.

Several foreign artists including rapper Snoop Dogg and American TV show host Steve Harvey have already jumped into the crypto-space, the trend is catching up among Indian celebs as well.

Actress Sunny Leone also reportedly invested in September, becoming the first Bollywood actress to have done so.

In fact, NFT trading platform Colexion recently signed Indian artists including Suniel Shetty, Aamir Ali, Mika Singh, and Sidhu Moose Wala, among others to be part of its marketplace.

As per a recent report by Indian trade body Nasscom, the global crypto tech market is estimated to reach the value of $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,087 crores) by 2026. For India, the report has predicted the crypto tech market to reach the valuation of $241 million (roughly Rs. 1,790 crores) by 2030.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amitabh Bachchan, Cryptocurrencies, Crypto, Snoop Dogg, Sunny Leone
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
OnePlus 9 Series, Oppo Find X3 Series Start Receiving Open Beta Update for Android 12-based ColorOS 12

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze
  3. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Shows Hardware in Detail, Component Cost Said to Be Higher Than Samsung Galaxy S21+
  4. OnePlus 9 Series, Oppo Find X3 Series Start Receiving Open Beta Update for Android 12-based ColorOS 12
  5. Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted
  6. Over 100 Companies in India Raised Series A Funding for Startups in the Past Year: Data
  7. Tecno Camon 18 Premier With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  8. YouTube Adds 'Continue Watching' Feature on Web to Resume Partially Played Videos From Your Phone: Report
  9. WhatsApp Tipped to Introduce a Global Voice Message Player, Testing Updated Disappearing Messages Feature
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Values Open with Dips as Red Colour Dominates Crypto Price Charts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com