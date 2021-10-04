Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to hop into the crypto-space. Bachchan, who is now the brand ambassador of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, will be working to raise awareness about cryptocurrency, the company said in a press release. But he's far from the only big celebrity, in India or around the world, to be actively participating in cryptocurrency. This makes sense considering that India is one of the countries where the crypto space is witnessing rapid expansion, alongside Vietnam, Pakistan, and Ukraine.

Bachchan will also be entering the space of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These are digital assets representing ‘unique' objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos among other items — that can be purchased as a collectible using cryptocurrencies.

The veteran actor is expected to roll out his own NFTs including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity by November this year, media reports recently revealed.

Several foreign artists including rapper Snoop Dogg and American TV show host Steve Harvey have already jumped into the crypto-space, the trend is catching up among Indian celebs as well.

Actress Sunny Leone also reportedly invested in September, becoming the first Bollywood actress to have done so.

In fact, NFT trading platform Colexion recently signed Indian artists including Suniel Shetty, Aamir Ali, Mika Singh, and Sidhu Moose Wala, among others to be part of its marketplace.

As per a recent report by Indian trade body Nasscom, the global crypto tech market is estimated to reach the value of $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,087 crores) by 2026. For India, the report has predicted the crypto tech market to reach the valuation of $241 million (roughly Rs. 1,790 crores) by 2030.

