Airbnb, the popular accommodation-booking platform, may begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies this year. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a list of customer demands on Twitter, where enabling crypto payments emerged as the top suggestion. In his post, Chesky noted that his company is already working on most of the customer advice, while promising to look into others. In recent times, a bunch of consumer brands have opened crypto payments for some goods and services. Majority of these pro-crypto brands are based in the US.

As part of his Twitter thread, Chesky noted that if Airbnb actually begins to accept crypto payments, the company will be inclusive of a variety of token ideas.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6:



1 - Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 - Clear pricing displays

3 - Guest loyalty program

4 - Updated cleaning fees

5 - More long-term stays & discounts

6 - Better customer service



Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

*Crypto payments is inclusive of a variety of token ideas — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

Chesky's post garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. People commenting on the post recommended that Airbnb should begin accepting Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum.

This is not the first time that Chesky has come to terms with the fact that Airbnb customers are awaiting crypto payment option.

During an interview in September 2021, the 40-year-old billionaire had said that people have been asking for crypto payments on the platform for years.

Recently, an eatery called Crypto Street Restaurant in US' Florida state revealed that it was accepting payments in all cryptocurrencies.

US movie hall chain AMC Theatres added support for payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The brand will also begin accepting booking prices in Shiba Inu tokens.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

On the other hand, majority brands around the world are skeptical about allowing crypto payments.

Several governments around the world are mulling over ways to regulate the crypto sector, fearing the misuse of crypto assets in facilitating unlawful activities.

As of now, only the central American country of El Salvador has accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender.