Airbnb Could Begin Accepting Crypto Payments, CEO Brian Chesky Tweets Customer Wishlist

Airbnb CEO earlier said that people have been asking the company to bring crypto payments on the app for years.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 January 2022 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Airbnb

Airbnb was launched in 2008 and has properties registered in over 200 global locations

Highlights
  • Airbnb CEO said the company is working on customer requests
  • With crypto payments, Airbnb will experiment with various tokens
  • Airbnb could bring crypto payment option this year

Airbnb, the popular accommodation-booking platform, may begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies this year. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a list of customer demands on Twitter, where enabling crypto payments emerged as the top suggestion. In his post, Chesky noted that his company is already working on most of the customer advice, while promising to look into others. In recent times, a bunch of consumer brands have opened crypto payments for some goods and services. Majority of these pro-crypto brands are based in the US.

As part of his Twitter thread, Chesky noted that if Airbnb actually begins to accept crypto payments, the company will be inclusive of a variety of token ideas.

Chesky's post garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. People commenting on the post recommended that Airbnb should begin accepting Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum.

This is not the first time that Chesky has come to terms with the fact that Airbnb customers are awaiting crypto payment option.

During an interview in September 2021, the 40-year-old billionaire had said that people have been asking for crypto payments on the platform for years.

Recently, an eatery called Crypto Street Restaurant in US' Florida state revealed that it was accepting payments in all cryptocurrencies.

US movie hall chain AMC Theatres added support for payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The brand will also begin accepting booking prices in Shiba Inu tokens.

On the other hand, majority brands around the world are skeptical about allowing crypto payments.

Several governments around the world are mulling over ways to regulate the crypto sector, fearing the misuse of crypto assets in facilitating unlawful activities.

As of now, only the central American country of El Salvador has accepted Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Airbnb, Cryptocurrency, Airbnb Crypto Payment, Brian Chesky
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether Lead Crypto Market Crash as US Federal Reserve Validates Hike in Interest Rates
Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction Launches Day One on Xbox Game Pass

