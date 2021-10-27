Adobe has partnered with mainstream non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible and a handful of other popular NFT marketplaces to do its bit for artists and improve the authenticity of digital art created using Adobe's Creative Cloud (CC) suite, which includes Photoshop and Stock. Adobe users can link their accounts with their social media profiles or crypto wallets. If they then sell their art as NFTs, the marketplaces will be able to show a digital certificate based on the Adobe-verified credentials. These verified credentials will also be linked on Adobe's online portfolio portal — Behance.

Adobe likes to call this feature 'Content Credentials' which will essentially capture identity data as an image is edited on the Creative Cloud software and store it as metadata. The feature is optional, and the company has launched a website where the credential metadata of images can be verified. The entire process has been created and streamlined "to combat misinformation with the attribution and verifiable veracity of the content." The feature is first rolling out to Photoshop users in beta mode.

Big news! We've partnered up with @Adobe and @ContentAuth to enhance attribution of NFTs on Rarible. ???? Now collectors can see if the wallet used to design an NFT was the same one used to mint it as part of the Content Authenticity Initiative (#CAI) – https://t.co/EnWOAilv5g — Rarible (@rarible) October 26, 2021

Two years ago, Adobe co-founded the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to combat visual misinformation and protect creators through digital provenance. Rarible and a few other NFT marketplaces like KnownOrigin, OpenSea, and SuperRare join the CAI to help feature the publicly visible Content Credentials metadata. Over the past couple of years, the Content Authenticity Initiative has gathered over 375 members, the likes of which include BBC, Getty Images, Microsoft, Nikon and many others.

Through Content Credentials and the CAI, NFT creators will also have the option of hosting their work under a pseudonym, choosing to display cryptographic addresses linked to their online identity or to real social media profiles.

Will Allen, Adobe's vice president who's in charge of Behance, noted that Adobe isn't interested in creating its own NFT marketplace. "We're really just focussed on enabling these creators to showcase their work. That's the key focus of what I think we can do particularly well as allow them to showcase their work and then make these transactions wherever they want to be."