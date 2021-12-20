Technology News
loading

Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy

Each piece of Adidas NFTs were priced at ETH 0.2, which converts to $769 (roughly Rs. 58,463).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 December 2021 14:53 IST
Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Adidas

For now, details of Adidas’ next NFT series remain awaited

Highlights
  • Out of the total 30,000 NFTs, 29,620 were sold off
  • Remaining could be used by partners in upcoming events
  • Adidas has promised reimbursement to those affected by glitch

Adidas Originals recently forayed into the emerging space of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. Over the weekend, the company made over $22 million (roughly Rs. 167 crore) after its NFT pieces were minted within minutes of going live on sale. Each of these NFTs were priced at ETH 0.2, which converts to $769 (roughly Rs. 58,463) as per the CoinGecko calculator. Out of the 30,000 NFTs that were made available, 29,620 have been sold while the partners kept 380 pieces for future events.

The sale did, however, encounter some technical snags. Shortly after the early access minting began and the first 20,000 NFTs went live, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club owners complained of not being able to mint the pieces.

The company was offering these 20,000 NFTs in early access to the owners of Adidas Originals tokens, GMoney tokens, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and Pixel Vault NFTs to add more limited exclusivity to its digital collectibles. The Bored Ape Yacht Club, Punks Comics, and pseudonymous crypto enthusiast GMoney were partners in the release of Adidas' “Into the Metaverse NFTs” series.

For people who may have lost some amount in the “gas fee” or transaction charge, Adidas has promised reimbursement via a Twitter post.

The owners of Adidas NFTs will also give them access to special physical merchandise, which are not expected to be available before 2022.

For now ,it remains unclear if and when Adidas will come back with more NFT offerings.

Last month, Adidas had announced its tokenised entry into the metaverse with a 29-second long video clip showing three apes, dressed in Adidas tracksuits, entering the Earth from the outer space and landing onto a metaverse land shaped like the shoe brand logo.

The company had earlier announced its entry into the metaverse and a partnership with Coinbase at the end of November, and even earlier, gotten active in the metaverse game, The Sandbox.

Adidas is not the only brand to have used the NFT space in order to connect with its existing customer base while also expanding its reach.

Recently, Macy's launched its NFT series. Earlier, Taco Bell, Burger King, and McDonald's have also launched exclusive NFT series.

Meanwhile, apparel brands Balenciaga and Nike are also planning to launch metaverse-related projects in the coming days.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adidas, NFT, Non-Fungible Tokens, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  8. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  9. Christmas Spirit Fails to Add Merry to Crypto Charts, Prices Stay Low
  10. iQoo Neo 5S Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  2. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  3. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  4. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  5. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  7. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
  9. SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites From California Base
  10. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com