Technology News
loading

Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs

MetalCore will likely borrow tradeable elements from existing GameFi ecosystems like Axie Infinity and Decentraland.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 November 2021 19:06 IST
Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs

Photo Credit: Pexels/ RODNAE Productions

Play-to-earn is what more and more game publishers are beginning to look at

Highlights
  • Players will earn in-game rewards and become virtual landowners
  • MetalCore will feature weapons, skins tradeable as NFTs
  • A private alpha of MetalCore is set to drop in early 2022

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are getting more prominent in gaming, and MetalCore Foundation, a video game publishing company formed by developers who have previously worked at Activision, Disney, Lucas Films and Midway among others, has launched a new open-world game that prominently features NFTs. The game, named MetalCore, is a multiplayer combat game that aims to combine traditional gaming mechanics and GameFi-driven blockchain technology. As per reports, MetalCore will host its first NFT presale in January 2022, while a private alpha is expected to launch for limited PC players in early 2022.

Developed by Studio 369, the game follows a proven formula followed by a number of existing blockchain games. MetalCore will allow players to collect rare weapons, cosmetic nets, and skins that can be used in battle and traded as NFTs on the open market. Players will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards and become virtual landowners too, where they will be able to mine in-game assets and generate tax revenue.

A brief trailer of the game shows robot-like war machines reminiscent of Titanfall, in an alien environment and avatars that control these war machines. The first-look trailer also provides a glimpse of the in-game items that will likely be tradable as NFTs.

GameFi technology is already among the most sought after in the crypto ecospace, and early investors can expect gaming-related collectables to power virtual economies. As the name suggests, GameFi is essentially an intersection of decentralised finance (DeFi), NFTs and the gaming industry and is attracting a lot of attention from the biggest of gaming guilds because of its most common feature being 'play to earn'.

Two of the biggest titles in the blockchain gaming space currently happen to be Axie Infinity and Decentraland — both ecosystems driven by GameFi.

Speaking of play-to-earn, Ubisoft during an earning call recently spoke about its intention of implementing a play-to-earn blockchain model in the future. Whether Ubisoft plans on rolling NFTs into the rewards structure of its existing open-world franchises or creating entirely new blockchain games is what we're yet to learn.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: blockchain gaming, cryptocurrency, blockchain, defi, GameFi
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS

Related Stories

Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  6. Amazon Announces Alexa Users Will No Longer Enjoy Email Access
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  10. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS
  2. Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
  4. Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts
  5. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
  6. Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
  7. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  8. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  9. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
  10. ESA Announces Satellite Constellation to Precisely Detect Man-Made Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com