Technology News
loading

What Is a Blockchain Node and How Is It Used in Cryptocurrency?

The term node is being used mostly in relation to blockchain, a decentralised digital ledger that records all cryptocurrency transactions.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 August 2021 10:23 IST
What Is a Blockchain Node and How Is It Used in Cryptocurrency?

Nodes on the blockchain communicate with each other about transactions and new blocks

Highlights
  • Nodes are the different parts of the blockchain network that power crypto
  • Nodes communicate with each other tracking transactions and new blocks
  • There are different types of nodes that fill different roles too

A Node is a part of cryptocurrency that is needed to make most of the popular tokens like Bitcoin or Dogecoin function. It's a fundamental part of the blockchain network, which is the decentralised ledger that is used to maintain a cryptocurrency.

The involvement of a greater number of people in the cryptocurrency market is pushing the desire in them to learn how the system works. This is true for any sector but the newness of cryptocurrency is also leading to curiosity. While you don't really need to understand how blockchain works to be able to benefit from a rise in the price of Bitcoin in India, having a basic understandig of the terms that are thrown around can be useful.

One term you may have heard, but don't know the meaning of, is 'node'. The term is not exclusive to the only cryptocurrency and is widely used outside it. However, a node, in the world of virtual coins, is a computer connected to a cryptocurrency network and can execute certain functions like creating, receiving or sending information.

The explanation can vary depending on the protocol. For example, a resident network may comprise a file server, three laptops and a fax machine. In this case, the network has five nodes, each equipped with a unique MAC address to identify them.

What is a node in blockchain?

The term “node” is being used mostly in relation to blockchain, a decentralised digital ledger that records all cryptocurrency transactions and makes the information available to everyone via a connected device. What this means is every transaction has to be chronologically recorded and distributed to a series of connected devices. These devices are called nodes. These nodes communicate with each other within the network and transfer information about transactions and new blocks.

It is a critical component of the blockchain infrastructure. It helps maintain the security and integrity of the network. A blockchain node's main purpose is to verify each batch of network transactions, called blocks. Each node is distinguished from others by a unique identifier.

What are the types of nodes?

There are basically two types of nodes: full nodes and lightweight nodes.

Full nodes support and provide security to the network. These nodes download a blockchain's entire history to observe and enforce its rules.

Each user in the network is a lightweight node. The lightweight node has to connect to a full node to be able to participate.

Many volunteers run full Bitcoin nodes in a bid to help the Bitcoin ecosystem. As of now, there are roughly 12,130 public nodes running on the Bitcoin network. Other than the public nodes, there are many hidden nodes (non-listening nodes). These nodes usually run behind a firewall.

Miners' nodes

There is also a third type of node: Miner nodes. The term “Bitcoin miners” has now become familiar. These miners are classified as nodes. miner may work alone (solo miner) or in groups (pool miner). A solo miner uses his own full node. In a mining pool, only the administrator can run a full node — which can be referred to as a pool miner's full node.

Listening nodes (supernodes)

And finally, a sub-category called listening nodes. A listening node, essentially, is a publicly visible full node. It communicates with any node that decides to establish a connection with it. A reliable super node typically runs all the time, transmitting blockchain history and transaction data to multiple nodes.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, blockchain, nodes
GM Recalls All Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk

Related Stories

What Is a Blockchain Node and How Is It Used in Cryptocurrency?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  3. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Realme C21Y to Launch in India on August 23
  8. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  9. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Taliban Websites That Delivered Its Official Messages to Afghans and the World Have Disappeared
  2. Nvidia-ARM $40 Billion Deal Could Damage Competition, Needs Lengthy Investigation: UK Regulator
  3. GM Recalls All Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk
  4. Microsoft Invests $5 Million in SoftBank-Backed Oyo Ahead of Its Expected IPO
  5. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  6. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  7. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  8. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  9. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  10. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com