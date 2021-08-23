Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Predictions: What Is Pivot Point and How Is It Calculated

If the market the next day runs above the pivot point, it is considered to be showing bullish sentiment. If not, it is bearish.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 August 2021 04:39 IST
Cryptocurrency Predictions: What Is Pivot Point and How Is It Calculated

Investors calculate pivot points based on the high, low, and closing prices of previous trading sessions

Highlights
  • A pivot point is found through technical analysis
  • Pivot points can be calculated in several ways
  • The most common uses the previous session’s high, low, and closing data

There is no dearth of technical terms in cryptocurrency trading. One of the reasons for this is the relatively new nature of the market. However, in many ways, trading in cryptocurrency is similar to trading in equities or stocks. Both are speculative with a varying degree of risks and investors in both markets often depend on their reading of a few parameters to gauge the overall trend. One of these parameters is pivot points. Investors calculate these points based on the high, low, and closing prices of previous trading sessions to see whether they should stop or double down on their investments.

What are pivot points?

A pivot point is found through technical analysis and is an indicator of the overall trend of the market. It is simply the average of the high, low, and closing prices from the previous trading day or session. If the market the next day runs above the pivot point, it is considered that the market is showing bullish sentiment. If not, it could be time to stop and rethink your investment strategy.

When pivot points are combined with other technical tools, they throw up a broad picture about an asset, as well as the support and resistance levels during a short-term trading session.

How are pivot points calculated?

Pivot points can be calculated in several ways. But the most common of them is a five-point system. This method uses the previous session's high, low, and close data — along with two support levels and two resistance levels. Using these price points, a pivot point is calculated. The equation for calculating a pivot point is given below.

Pivot Point = (Previous High + Previous Low + Previous Close) divided by 3

The equation to calculate support levels is:

Support 1 = (Pivot Point x 2) − Previous High
Support 2 = Pivot Point − (Previous High − Previous Low)

To find the resistance levels, use this equation:

Resistance 1 = (Pivot Point x 2) − Previous Low
Resistance 2 = Pivot Point + (Previous High − Previous Low)

These results are used to plot a course for five levels: two resistance levels, two support levels, and a pivot point. Collectively, the method is known as the five-point system. This system allows traders to define an area where the price seems most sensitive and is likely to cause a shift in the market sentiment.

Time frames

The common practice is to use pivot points for smaller time frames — at most for 4-hour charts and for as small as 15-minute charts.

Types of pivot points

There are five types of pivot points. Apart from the pivot point finding method discussed above (Standard Pivot Point), there are Camarilla Pivot Point, Denmark Pivot Point, Fibonacci Pivot Point, and Woodies Pivot Point.

How are pivot points different from other indicators?

Instead of relying on the current price movement, the pivot point system makes use of the previous day/ session's price data. This approach provides traders with an early signal of the things to come so they can plan accordingly. The pivot points remain static until the start of the next trading session.

Limitations of pivot points

Experts say pivot points are suited only for intra-day trading as they are based on simple calculations and may not hold true during swing trading. Also at times, volatile price movements can completely disregard pivot point predictions. When volatility is high, experts say it's best not to depend on pivot points as price fluctuations are rapid and wide for any predetermined calculation strategy.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: pivot point, Cryptocurrency, market trends, Cryptocurrency trading
Cryptocurrency Transactions: How to Find Data on Blockchain Networks Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano
Cryptocurrency Predictions: What Is Pivot Point and How Is It Calculated
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Sale Date Deferred Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
  3. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices
  4. Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast Announced, New Trailer Unveiled by Disney+
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  7. How to Automatically Block Unknown Callers on Your iPhone for Free
  8. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  9. Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Could Be Redmi 10 Rebrand
  10. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  2. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  3. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  4. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  5. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  6. Marine 'Oil-Eating' Bacteria in Canadian Arctic Can Curb Effects of Oil Spills: Study
  7. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  8. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  10. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com