Technology News
loading

Pricey Pixels: Why People Spend Fortunes on NFT Art

The market for NFTs exploded in 2021 with sales worth more than $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,99,588 crore).

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 February 2022 13:52 IST
Pricey Pixels: Why People Spend Fortunes on NFT Art

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pawel Czerwinski

Smaller players in the NFT world believe there is much more to their industry than mere money

Highlights
  • Buyers use cryptocurrencies and receive their NFTs
  • Bored Apes Yacht Club features 10,000 cartoon images of apes
  • Critics say pure profit motivates the big transactions

Thousands of artists beaver away every day creating images to sell as digital tokens (NFTs) in online exchanges. The market is booming, the most popular pieces can sell for millions, but outsiders may wonder why anyone would pay anything at all.

No physical pieces of art exchange hands in these transactions. Buyers use cryptocurrencies and receive their NFTs — a unique piece of computer code related to the artwork that is stored on a blockchain, a kind of digital ledger that cannot be changed.

Driven by high-profile auctions, the market for NFTs exploded in 2021 with sales worth more than $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,99,588 crore), according to analytics firm Chainalysis.

Any sense that last year's prices could not be sustained in 2022 has already been dispelled — to take one example, popstar Justin Bieber paid more than $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 9.73 crore) last week for an NFT from the collection known as "Bored Apes Yacht Club".

The collection, which features 10,000 cartoon images of apes with algorithm-generated variations to the background and other details, enjoyed a record January, shifting dozens of NFTs each day for an average price of roughly $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1,87 crore).

Critics say pure profit motivates the big transactions, with major financial players using technospeak and celebrity endorsements to disguise their aims.

But fans have an almost cultish devotion and see the technological complexity as an inherent part of the value.

Malaysian artist mumu_thestan says it is a varied landscape.

"You can't treat the whole NFT community as one," she tells AFP in a telephone interview.

"The mainstream audience thinks NFTs are about selling a jpeg for millions or making a monkey picture. That's not all it is."

Punks to apes

Mumu, a 33-year-old illustrator who declined to give her real name, labours over her creations, from constellations of flashing pixels to lush fantasy-style images of women and dragons, selling them for a few hundred dollars a piece.

She has worked to create a niche, refusing to sell on the main exchanges because of their use of the energy-hungry ethereum blockchain.

Artist David Leonard collects works by artists like Mumu because he believes she does great work and deserves the support of a community.

"As an artist, I want to be the kind of collector that I wish I had... I wouldn't want my collector base to be thinking about their bottom line," he told AFP.

Yet one of the main narratives around NFTs is one of the speculators making crushing profits by flipping their assets.

Booms and bubbles are fuelled by social-media hype and celebrity endorsements.

Last year, the must-have collection was CryptoPunks — blocky images of 1970s style punks. Some sold for millions, with owners including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and YouTuber Logan Paul.

Now it is Bored Apes — Bieber posted his ape image to his 200 million Instagram followers, giving powerful promotion to a collection already hyped by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams.

Most NFT creators can only dream of that kind of publicity.

"The average artist is actually losing money on their NFTs," says software developer Stephen Diehl, a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies.

He says the small players who make single editions of an original artwork generally pay out any profit in fees and costs — and that is the lucky few who sell anything at all.

'I don't want to sell'

Mumu acknowledges a debt of gratitude to her own celebrity endorsement — Mike Shinoda of US rock group Linkin Park is a fan.

But the rest has been hard work — building enough of a following through her art and activism so that she can afford to do NFTs full time.

She has 13,000 followers on Twitter compared with the 600,000 who follow Bored Apes.

The key to the success of both ventures is maintaining a buzz around the work — whether it is meticulously constructed original artwork or algorithm-generated ape pictures.

This community-building has obvious parallels with the traditional art market where young artists often work as hard on garnering a following as they do on their work.

Esteemed auction house Christie's has helped cement this connection, selling an NFT by American artist Beeple for $69 million (roughly Rs. 516 crore) last year, making him the world's third-most expensive living artist.

The buyer could have bagged a Van Gogh or a Monet, works by both going under the hammer for similar money last year.

Also like the art market, the smaller players in the NFT world believe there is much more to their industry than mere money.

Brian Beccafico, a French collector, managed to get hold of a Beeple work for $1 (roughly Rs. 74.88) at an online auction in 2020.

It is probably worth more than $100,000 (roughly Rs. 74.88 lakh) now, but he is not interested in selling.

"I know that I wouldn't be able to buy another one," he says.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Non Fungible Token, Blockchain, Chainalysis, Cryptocurrency
MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022

Related Stories

Pricey Pixels: Why People Spend Fortunes on NFT Art
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  3. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  6. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  2. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  3. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  4. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  5. Qualcomm Rides China Smartphone Demand to Post Record Q1 Revenue
  6. Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator
  7. Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G
  8. Google-Parent Alphabet Eyes $2-Trillion Value After Blowout Results
  9. Hacked Crypto Firm Wormhole Loses Ether Worth $322 Million, Offers Hacker $10 Million to Return Funds
  10. WhatsApp Desktop Users May Soon Be Able to Request for Report on Account Information It Collected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency