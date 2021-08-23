Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Transactions: How to Find Data on Blockchain Networks Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano

Blockchain explorers have all the data about a transaction on a blockchain.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 August 2021 04:12 IST
Cryptocurrency Transactions: How to Find Data on Blockchain Networks Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano

Photo Credit: Reuters

Blockexplorer.com is one of the earliest blockchain explorers

Highlights
  • Blockchain wallets provide data but it is limited in details and reach
  • Blockchain explorers have transaction data of all wallets on a blockchain
  • Some of them are blockchain.com, blockchair, tokenview, and etherscan

In the world of cryptocurrencies, every time a transaction takes place it gets logged in to a blockchain — a distributed ledger that makes the information globally available on a real-time basis. That does not mean a user or investor gets an automatic update about each successful transaction. It's more like the data is stored and updated on the digital ledger but anyone who wants to check details has to look for it. But how do you do that? That is done with the help of tools that work as a sort of “Google” for cryptocurrency.

What about cross-platform data? Meaning if a Bitcoin blockchain user wants to check the details of a transaction related to, say, the Ethereum blockchain, how to do it? That can also be done by the same process. These tools are called blockchain explorers. Most of them provide services for more than one blockchain.

What are blockchain explorers?

Simply put, a blockchain explorer is a type of software that pulls data from a blockchain and creates a database for users to search for particular information from the available resource. They allow users to see details related to various cryptocurrency transactions, including the amount transacted, the source and the destination of the transfers, and the status of transactions.

  • A user can provide searchable terms and the explorer will throw up the results in a table form of all matching transactions.
  • A blockchain explorer allows for the exploration of data of recently mined blocks or transactions. They also allow a user to do the following:
  • Explore the transaction history of any wallet address, improving transparency on a blockchain.
  • The latest transactions in a blockchain and the amounts transacted.
  • Explore receiving addresses and change addresses. During a transaction, a specified amount is sent to the intended address and the remainder of the fund in the sending address is sent to a “change” address. The change is not available to spend until the transaction is confirmed on the blockchain network.
  • Explore the largest transaction of the day. The Whale Alert [https://whale-alert.io/] website is an example of this.
  • Explore mempool status. The mempool is where all the valid transactions wait to be confirmed by the network. This gives the details of unconfirmed transactions.
  • Helps users see fees paid for transactions, blockchain difficulty, hash rate, and other data.

Why use a blockchain explorer?

A blockchain wallet provides some data but it is limited in details and reach. An explorer, on the other hand, can provide data related to transactions carried out on all wallets on a blockchain. A major benefit of using explorers is they help maintain transparency.

Explorers allow users to check balance and expenditure on smart contract addresses, for checking if a wallet address is valid to a blockchain before sending crypto coins to it. They also help in checking whether the transaction has reached the intended recipient and see what went wrong if the transaction has not gone through. Explorers also give information about the cost of a transaction. As research tools, explorers help users in making important decisions on transactions and investments.
Blockchain explorer examples

One of the earliest blockchain explorers are blockexplorer.com. Since then, several such tools have been developed. Some of them are blockchain.com — now blockchain.org — along with blockchair, tokenview, and etherscan. Most of the available blockchain explorers cover a majority of blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blockchain explorer, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain transactions, cryptocurrency transactions, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano
Electric Vehicle Boom is a Bonanza for Automated Machinery Makers
Cryptocurrency Predictions: What Is Pivot Point and How Is It Calculated
Cryptocurrency Transactions: How to Find Data on Blockchain Networks Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Sale Date Deferred Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
  3. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices
  4. Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast Announced, New Trailer Unveiled by Disney+
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  7. How to Automatically Block Unknown Callers on Your iPhone for Free
  8. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  9. Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Could Be Redmi 10 Rebrand
  10. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  2. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  3. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  4. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  5. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  6. Marine 'Oil-Eating' Bacteria in Canadian Arctic Can Curb Effects of Oil Spills: Study
  7. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  8. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  10. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com