Technology News
loading

Income Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains: What Do the Rules Say?

Since the 2018 RBI ban on cryptocurrency trading was reversed last year, investors are not sure how to declare their earnings.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 August 2021 19:39 IST
Income Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains: What Do the Rules Say?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are among the most popular cryptocurrencies today.

Highlights
  • RBI issued a circular banning the trade of cryptocurrency in 2018
  • In March 2020, the Supreme Court struck down the RBI order
  • Income from cryptocurrency can be filed under ‘Income from Other Sources’

Cryptocurrency is a digital asset that can be a medium of exchange. It can be used to pay for goods and services but not as widely as a fiat currency such as an Indian Rupee or American Dollar. Cryptocurrency, as a mode of payment, is at a nascent stage. Still, the promise of incredibly high returns has led many people to invest in the various digital coins available today. More investors are joining the market each day. But apart from the market's volatility, there's another concern weighing on the minds of cryptocurrency investors — how will their gains in cryptocurrency be taxed?

There's no clarity on that yet. In fact, the trade of cryptocurrency was allowed in India only in March last year. But it is not regularised.

The ban and its reversal

In April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular banning the trade of cryptocurrency in the country. It banned banks and other financial institutions from dealing in cryptocurrency. This effectively resulted in investors not being able to transfer money from their bank accounts to their cryptocurrency-trading wallets.

In March 2020, the Supreme Court struck down the RBI order. The order followed a plea by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI). The industry body — whose members did cryptocurrency transactions among each other — claimed that the ban had led to a collapse of legitimate business activity via digital coins such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

The surge

This provided relief to those who had already invested in cryptocurrency by allowing them to restart trade. Others, too, saw an opportunity to increase the value of their wealth and followed them. Since the cryptocurrency market is not regularised in India, meaning it has no oversight of the country's regulator RBI, there's no official estimate of the number of Indians who have parked their money in the sector.

The taxation

Since the ban on cryptocurrency trading was reversed last year, investors are not sure how to declare their earnings from the trade this year. Some may consider avoiding paying taxes, but that is not advisable. Income Tax rules clearly mention the types of income exempted from taxation and they don't include cryptocurrency.

The tax liability will depend on whether the particular cryptocurrency was held in the form of a currency or an asset. Section 2(14) of the Income-Tax Act says any property held by a person – whether or not connected to their business or profession – is categorised as capital asset. However, if an investor has traded cryptocurrency frequently, he or she can show the gains as business income. If the virtual asset is held for investment, it will be counted as capital gains. Income from cryptocurrency can also be filed under ‘Income from Other Sources'.

The duration for which the cryptocurrency was held is likely to be a factor in tax calculation. If an asset is held for more than three years, it will be taxed as long-term capital gains. If it's held for less than three years, it would be short-term capital gains.

If someone has earned cryptocurrency by mining it, that would come under the self-generated capital asset category. It can be taxed as capital gains.

However, in absence of clear guidelines from the authorities, it's advised that a personal tax adviser be consulted before filing returns.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dogecoin, Income tax
Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500 Wireless Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Income Tax on Cryptocurrency Gains: What Do the Rules Say?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  2. YouTube Is Testing New Gesture Controls to Scrub Videos
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Live Blog of Best Deals and Discounts
  4. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  5. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  6. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. Mi OLED TV 2021 Range to Launch Alongside Mi Mix 4 on August 10
  8. Sony Launches 3 New Wireless Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500 Wireless Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Mi OLED TV 2021 Range to Launch Alongside Mi Mix 4 on August 10, Screen Sizes Teased
  3. Mi Pad 5 Series Accessories, Retail Box Teased; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  4. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India
  5. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected for Free Using Device Manager App iMazing
  6. Can Cryptocurrency Be Hacked, Stolen Or Scammed? How Can You Be Safe?
  7. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Survives Durability Tests With Ease
  8. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback
  10. Alibaba Fires Manager Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Female Staffer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com