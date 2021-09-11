Technology News
Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin: How Have the Cryptocurrencies Fared in the Past Month?

Dogecoin hit a high of $0.35 (roughly Rs. 25.73) on August 16.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 September 2021 13:45 IST
Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin: How Have the Cryptocurrencies Fared in the Past Month?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu share the same meme-based mascot

Highlights
  • Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 19.9 on September 11
  • Shiba Inu Price in India stood at Rs. Rs 0.00050 on September 11
  • Crytocurrencies are slowly gaining traction around the world

Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency which made its debut last year, shares some similarities with Dogecoin, including the fact that they are both based on popular memes. But those similarities did not stop SHIB from billing itself in the crypto market as “Dogecoin killer.” It has been somewhat successful in stealing the thunder from Dogecoin, but it does not appear to have made a big dent yet. Trading at a fraction of a penny, it is far behind Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.24 (roughly Rs. 18) Saturday morning (September 11), according to CoinMarketCap.

The market research website's data showed that SHIB has been highly volatile over the past one month. It remained above $0.0000080 (roughly Rs. 0.00059) until August 25 and then began sliding, hitting a bottom of $0.0000056 (roughly Rs. 0.00041) by September 8. It recovered from that low and is now trading around $0.0000070 (roughly Rs 0.00051). Check out the current Shiba Inu Price in India here.

In comparison, DOGE had hit a high of $0.35 (roughly Rs. 25.73) on August 16. For a week after that, it remained above the $0.30 (roughly Rs. 22.060) mark and slid below it on August 24. Dogecoin began losing value earlier this week, coinciding with El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender and the hiccups the rollout faced. As of September 11 (1:15pm IST), Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 19.9.

Some experts believe that both these digital coins have peaked in their values and the hype surrounding them is finally starting to give way to price corrections. However, the highly unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency makes any assumption risky. Also, the Shiba Inu community is pushing for the crypto to get listed on the Robinhood investment app.

An anonymous person, going by the pseudonym Ryoshi, launched Shiba Inu in August 2020 as a challenge to Dogecoin. Its mascot is similar to that of Dogecoin, which itself was started as a joke. Like many other cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, SHIB, DOGE, Shiba Inu Price, Shiba Inu Price in India, Cryptocurrency News, Dogecoin Price, Dogecoin Price in India
Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry

Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin: How Have the Cryptocurrencies Fared in the Past Month?
