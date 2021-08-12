Technology News
loading

Crypto Fashion: Why People Pay Real Money for Virtual Clothes

Virtual possessions generate real sales in the "metaverse" — online environments where people can congregate, meet friends, and play games.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2021 18:22 IST
Crypto Fashion: Why People Pay Real Money for Virtual Clothes

Photo Credit: RTFKT Inc/Handout via Reuters

A virtual sneaker made by digital fashion company RTFKT in collaboration with the fund A16z

Highlights
  • Digital artist and Japan-enthusiast Kai's real name is Noah
  • NFTs exploded in popularity earlier this year
  • LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton launched a metaverse game

People care what their avatars are wearing.

When the virtual world Decentraland said in June users could make and sell their own clothing for avatars to wear on the site, Hiroto Kai stayed up all night designing Japanese-inspired garments.

Selling kimonos for around $140 (roughly Rs. 10,390) each, he said he made $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakhs) -$20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakhs) in just three weeks.

While the idea of spending real money on clothing that does not physically exist is baffling to many, virtual possessions generate real sales in the "metaverse" - online environments where people can congregate, walk around, meet friends and play games.

Digital artist and Japan-enthusiast Kai's real name is Noah. He's a 23-year-old living in New Hampshire.

After making as much in those three weeks as he'd earn in a year at his music store job, he quit to become a full-time designer.

"It just took off," Kai said.

"It was a new way to express yourself and it's walking art, that's what's so cool about it... When you have a piece of clothing, you can go to a party in it, you can dance in it, you can show off and it's a status symbol."

In Decentraland, clothing for avatars – known as "wearables" – can be bought and sold on the blockchain in the form of a crypto asset called a non-fungible token (NFT).

Kai's kimonos include exquisite crushed blue velvet pieces with golden dragon trim.

NFTs exploded in popularity earlier this year, as speculators and crypto enthusiasts flocked to buy the new type of asset, which represents ownership of online-only items such as digital art, trading cards and land in online worlds.

The niche crypto assets are also capturing the attention of some of the world's biggest fashion companies, keen to associate themselves with a new generation of gamers - although most of their forays so far are for marketing.

LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton launched a metaverse game where players can collect NFTs, and Burberry has created branded NFT accessories for Blankos Block Party, a game owned by Mythical Games. Gucci has sold non-NFT clothing for avatars within the game Roblox.

"Your avatar represents you," said Imani McEwan, a Miami-based fashion model and NFT enthusiast. "Basically what you're wearing is what makes you who you are."

Selfie shopping

The overall size of the NFT wearables market is difficult to establish. In Decentraland alone wearable sales volume totalled $750,000 (roughly Rs. 5 crores) in the first half of 2021, up from $267,000 (roughly Rs. 2 crores) in the same period last year, according to NonFungible.com, a website which tracks the NFT market.

Some proponents say wearables and shopping in virtual shops could be the future of retail.

"Instead of scrolling through a feed and shopping online, you can have a more immersive brand experience by exploring a virtual space - whether you are shopping for your online avatar or buying physical products that can be shipped to your door," said Julia Schwartz, director of Republic Realm, a $10 million (roughly Rs. 74 crores) virtual real estate investment vehicle which has built a shopping mall in Decentraland.

For NFT enthusiasts, online fashion does not replace physical purchases.

But Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, co-founders of the digital fashion start-up Auroboros, say it could be an environmentally-friendly alternative to fast fashion.

Sello argued that the virtual garment concept could limit the waste of consumers buying clothes to wear on social media, citing a 2018 Barclaycard study which found 9% of British shoppers have bought clothes for social media photos, then returned them.

"We need to have the shift now in fashion. The industry simply cannot continue," said Sello.

Virtual sneaker company RTFKT sells limited edition NFTs representing sneakers which can be "worn" in some virtual worlds or on social media via a Snapchat filter.

"It really took off when COVID started and loads of people went more online," said Steven Vasilev, RTFKT's co-founder and CEO.

RTFKT's NFTs can also be used as a token to get a free physical version of the shoe, but one in 20 customers do not redeem that token.

"I didn't do the redemption stuff because I couldn't be bothered," said Jim McNelis, a Dallas-based NFT buyer who founded NFT company, nft42.

"I try to avoid the physical stuff as much as possible."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Cryptocurrency
Baidu Rides Rebound in Ad Sales, Demand for AI and Cloud to Top Estimates in Quarterly Results
Cryptocurrency Heist: How Hackers Stole $613 Million in Digital Tokens From Poly Network

Related Stories

Crypto Fashion: Why People Pay Real Money for Virtual Clothes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  3. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  7. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  8. Reddit Down: Notes Elevated Error Rates, ‘Fix Is Coming’
  9. Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Get Tailor-Made Microsoft Office Features
  10. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Come With New Experiences on Microsoft Apps; Thom Browne Editions Unveiled
  2. Realme Narzo 10 Receiving Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  3. Apple Updates macOS Big Sur to 11.5.2, No Changelog Included in 2.9GB Update: How to Install
  4. iQoo 8 Pro BMW M Sport Colorway Revealed, Price Tipped; Series Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Google Meet Sessions Can Now Have 25 Co-Hosts; Gets New Quick Access Settings, More
  6. Cryptocurrency Heist: How Hackers Stole $613 Million in Digital Tokens From Poly Network
  7. Baidu Rides Rebound in Ad Sales, Demand for AI and Cloud to Top Estimates in Quarterly Results
  8. Toshiba Rides Demand for Automotive Chips, Hard Disk Drives to Recover From Pandemic-Driven Slump
  9. Reddit to Raise $700 Million in Late-Stage Funding at Over $10 Billion Valuation
  10. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications, Design Reportedly Tipped via Google Play Console
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com