Technology News
loading

How Can I Use Bitcoin as Currency? All You Need to Know

Bitcoin being used in place of fiat currency as a mode of payment has begun gaining acceptance worldwide, including in India.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 August 2021 15:52 IST
How Can I Use Bitcoin as Currency? All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ jaydeep

Bitcoin promises lower transaction fees than most traditional online payment mechanisms

Highlights
  • In India, cryptocurrency is neither legal nor is it illegal
  • The cryptocurrency trade in India is yet to be regulated
  • Several Indian businesses have begun taking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin is the world's largest and arguably the most popular cryptocurrency. It was created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto — although the real identity of the creator remains a mystery. So, what is Bitcoin exactly? It is a digital currency that does not have a physical form. It is not backed or issued by any government or bank and exists on a digital ledger that keeps a record of all transactions made using Bitcoin. The digital ledger is transparent and people from all over the world can access the information stored. Though Bitcoin is not ‘legal' tender, it is gradually beginning to gain acceptance as a currency in many countries across the world. Many major companies are beginning to accept the cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for their products, including in India.

Bitcoin as a currency

American sandwich chain Quiznos has started accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment at their restaurants. Quiznos is one of the largest restaurant companies in the US and has been working with digital asset company Bakkt to enable payments through cryptocurrency. Another US-based company AMC Entertainment that owns Odeon Cinema has decided to dabble in Bitcoin payments. The cinema chain that has movie theatres across US and Europe announced recently that it would let moviegoers pay for tickets and concessions using Bitcoin by the end of the year. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 35.25 lakhs as of 4pm IST on August 18.

Bitcoin as a currency in India

In India, cryptocurrency is neither legal nor is it illegal. The cryptocurrency trade in India is yet to be regulated but Indian companies are slowly warming up to the idea of accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Several Indian businesses have begun taking cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for their products. A Delhi-based home decor company called The Rug Republic, an electronic goods company called Purse, and Suryawanshi Restaurants located in Bengaluru are some of the Indian businesses that have welcomed cryptocurrency payments. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs. 2.37 lakhs as of 3:30pm IST on August 18.

Bitcoin: The original vision

Bitcoin, unlike a government-issued currency, promises lower transaction fees than most traditional online payment mechanisms. It is operated by a decentralised authority. Bitcoin was one of the first digital currencies to use peer-to-peer technology to facilitate instant payments. The individuals and companies who participate in the Bitcoin network, known as Bitcoin miners, are in charge of processing the transactions on its blockchain network. They are motivated by rewards like transaction fees paid in Bitcoin. Bitcoin can be easily accepted as a currency by online businesses if they add it among the online payment options.

Value and uses of Bitcoin as a currency

Currently, Bitcoin is being welcomed as a currency but the development is still in its nascent stage. Hence, its use is limited. It can only be deemed as a valued currency in companies, restaurants, and businesses that accept it as a mode of payment. One cannot try to use Bitcoin to buy products from a store that does not use it for its day-to-day transactions. In terms of its commercial use, Bitcoin is yet to grow in terms of value beyond its market set value. However, Bitcoin can be easily sold to other cryptocurrency investors and miners, or traded for a different virtual currency or even fiat currency — such as Indian Rupee or US Dollar — via a cryptocurrency exchange.

 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Ethereum, Ethereum Price in India
Baidu Says Second Generation Kunlun AI Chips Enter Mass Production

Related Stories

How Can I Use Bitcoin as Currency? All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  3. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  4. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  9. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate in India
  2. JBL Wave 100 TWS Earphones With Lid-Less Charging Case Launched in India
  3. Baidu Says Second Generation Kunlun AI Chips Enter Mass Production
  4. Binance Hires Former US Treasury Criminal Investigator as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer
  5. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colourway Launched: Price in India, Availability, Specifications
  6. T-Mobile Says Hackers Stole Personal Data of About 7.8 Million Customers
  7. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2K Display, 11 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  8. What Is the Difference Between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, for Beginners
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Twitter Testing Feature That Can Allow Users to Flag 'Misleading' Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com