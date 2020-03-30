Technology News
loading

Sony A6100 Review

Sony’s new entry-level mirrorless camera packs in plenty of advanced features to keep both casual users and enthusiasts happy

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 30 March 2020 19:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony A6100 Review

The Sony A6100 is the company’s new budget mirrorless offering

Highlights
  • It features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor
  • It has really quick autofocus and supports 4K video recording
  • The rear LCD screen can flip up 180 degrees

A couple of weeks ago, we tested the Sony A6600, which is the company's latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera. Now, it's time to take a closer look at the A6100, which is its entry-level sibling. The A6100 was launched alongside the A6600 and shares a lot of the premium features found in Sony's flagship model, yet costs a lot less.

It's designed to be an entry-point to Sony's mirrorless camera lineup, and while it's mostly targeted at casual shooters, it packs in enough advanced tech to keep even enthusiasts happy. Priced at a slight premium over the A6000, is the A6100 worth buying as a starter mirrorless camera? Let's put it to the test and find out.

Sony A6100 design

The Sony A6100 has a smaller footprint than the A6600 and is lighter too, at 396g. That's because of the use of plastic for the body rather than metal. It still feels sturdy and well put-together but the slightly glossy finish does pick up fingerprints and smudges rather easily. The handgrip area has ample rubber cladding but the grip itself doesn't protrude too much, so holding this camera comfortably with large hands can be a little challenging.

Sony A6100 lens sonyThe Sony A6100 has a light and compact body, even with the 16-50mm kit lens

On the top, the A6100 offers a hot-shoe for external flashes as well as a built-in pop-up Xenon flash, a mode dial, and a control dial. The shutter button and power toggle switch sit up-front on the right, along with a customisable (C1) button.

At the back, you get an electronic viewfinder (EVF) but the A6100 is fitted with a lower, 1.44 million dot resolution one, compared to the 2.35 million dot resolution EVF in the A6600. You still get a proximity sensor to automatically turn the EVF on or off when you bring the camera close to your face. We have some familiar-looking buttons at the back, including a jog dial. The function of the buttons, including the labeled ones, can be remapped to suit your shooting style. The buttons have a slightly mushy feel, especially the directional ones. We would have liked better tactile feedback.

There's a flap on the left which covers a Micro-HDMI port, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm microphone input. There's no headphone jack here, like you get with the A6600. The rear 3-inch TFT LCD display has a 921K dot resolution and can be tilted downwards by 74 degrees or flipped a full 180 degrees from the top for taking selfies. The display itself has good touch response and gets adequately bright outdoors.

The battery compartment on the bottom houses the NP-FW50 battery which we've seen in most other A-series cameras. Currently, the A6600 is the only model in the series to use the higher-capacity Z-series battery. The A6100 has a single memory card slot and only supports SD cards at up to UHS-I speeds.

Sony A6100 ports sonyThe ports on the Sony A6100 are covered by a flap on the left side

Sony is selling the A6100 body on its own or as a kit with a 16-50mm zoom lens, which is the one we'll be testing the camera with. It's a compact lens which retracts when the camera is off and also features a power-zoom toggle switch for smoothly zooming in and out. There's no switch to toggle between auto and manual focus, and you only get one controllable ring. This can be used for zooming in too, however in manual focus mode, the ring is used to adjust focus. The lens doesn't have a very big zoom range, and the aperture range isn't very wide either, going from f/3.5 to f/5.6 at the telephoto end.

Overall, the A6100 has decent ergonomics and is built well for an entry-level mirrorless camera. Compared to the A6600, it does feel less rugged, but that's okay and shouldn't be a big issue for most people.

Sony A6100 specifications and features

The cool thing about the A6100 is that despite it being an entry-level model, it shares a lot of the characteristics of its more expensive siblings, the A6400 and the A6600. It uses a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) points and the same number of contrast detection autofocus points. This gives it a claimed focus-acquisition time of just 0.02 seconds. The A6100 can shoot 11fps bursts with AE/AF tracking. You also get real-time eye autofocus for humans and animals, 4K video recording without any pixel binning, and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

One of the ways that the A6100 differs from the A6600 is the lack of 5-axis, in-body stabilisation, which means you'll have to rely on the stabilisation of the lens when shooting. The native ISO range is the same, which is 100-32,000, however that can be extended only till ISO 51,200, compared to 102,400 with the A6600. The A6100 also lacks advanced picture profiles such as S-Log2, S-Log3 and HLG for HDR workflows. The buffer for burst shooting is a bit smaller too, as it's capable of holding just 77 JPEGs or 33 RAW files.

Sony A6100 LCD sonyThe rear LCD display on the Sony A6100 can flip outwards or upwards by 180 degrees 

The software of the A6100 is more or less identical to what we just saw in our A6600 review. Settings for photos, videos, and network are grouped in tabs. You can add your most frequently used functions to a separate menu so they're easy to get to. The touchscreen still can't be used in the menus, but you can use it when previewing photos. It can also be used as a touchpad for shifting the focus point when you're using the EVF. The A6100 can be used with the Imaging Edge app on Android or iOS, for transferring photos or controlling the camera remotely.

Sony A6100 performance and battery life

We were expecting the Sony A6100's ISO performance to be similar to what we got from the A6600, considering that they have the same sensor and ISO range. Details are sharp, colours are vibrant, and there's barely any visible noise even at a 100 percent crop, till about ISO 800. We begin to see slight degradation in detail as we approach ISO 6,400, with some noise starting to appear on the coloured portions of the pencils.

Untitled 1 sonySony A6100 ISO test

 

At ISO 25,600, details get a little fuzzy, edges aren't very distinct anymore, and there's visible grain in the image. At the maximum native ISO of 32,000, details are even fuzzier, and it's the same look that we got from the A6600. If you absolutely must go higher, you can use the extended ISO range, but image quality takes a massive hit.

The Sony A6100 is easy to handle thanks to its low weight, and it doesn't require much effort to get good shots. Focus is accurate thanks to the always-on face and eye autofocus systems, which are quick to recognise and lock on to human faces. If you want the system use eye AF for animals, then this needs to be changed manually in the system settings. Just like the A6600, the AI tracking AF works brilliantly and we managed to get some good shots of small moving subjects, like birds, even at a high zoom level. We primarily used the kit lens with the A6100, but also shot some of our samples with an 18-135mm zoom lens that we had.

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 100, f/5.6, 1/64, 135mm (tap to see resized image)

 

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 160, f/5.6, 1/80, 75mm (tap to see resized image)

 

Landscapes and close-up shots, under natural light, looked very good. We managed to get very good details even in JPEGs, with vibrant and accurate colours as well as very good natural depth. The A6100 is capable of taking some really good burst shots too, although since the buffer isn't very big and the camera only supports UHS-I speed SD cards, there's a fair bit of waiting time before you can review your photos. The display gets adequately bright when shooting indoors, but outdoors, under sunlight, we found it best to use the EVF.

In low light, the A6100 does hunt a bit for focus but that's partially the fault of the lenses we used, which don't have very wide apertures. With a bright enough light source around, the camera still manages to lock focus quickly. Dark regions of a frame can look a little noisy, especially when shooting with a high ISO value, and this can't be avoided if you need a fast shutter in low light.

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 6,400, f/5, 1/30, 75mm (tap to see resized image)

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 32,000, f/4.5, 1/40, 48mm (tap to see resized image)

 

The A6100 is very competent for videos too. 4K videos look great, with excellent detail and colours. Focusing is quick and the touchscreen lets you smoothly transition focus between your subjects with ease. The S&Q (slow and quick) mode is great for slow-motion and hyperlapse videos. The resolution is limited to 1080p, but you can go as high as 120fps (in NTSC mode). Autofocus is slower in low light, and we noticed a bit of hunting when trying to switch subjects, but we guess this could be improved by using a wider aperture lens.

Shooting lots of video or burst shots does take a toll on the battery. Just like most previous A6xxx series cameras (with the exception of the A6600), battery life is fairly average. The rated output is about 360 frames per charge, and with actual usage, we managed to average a slightly higher number of around 400 shots per charge, which is still not great. Thankfully, the battery can be charged using a power bank and you can continue to use the camera while it's being powered by an external source. It also still takes a while for the battery to charge, and once again, it's disappointing to not have a USB Type-C port.

Verdict

Sony has priced the A6100 rather well, compared to the more expensive A6400 and A6600 models. The kit that Sony sent us with the 16-50mm lens officially costs Rs. 75,990, although it's available for closer to Rs. 68,000 if you look online. With this, you get some of the best of Sony's mirrorless technology without having to spend upwards of one lakh Rupees, which is a very good value proposition. The only things you really lose out on, when compared to the higher-end models, are the in-body stabilisation, longer battery life, advanced picture profiles, and high-resolution EVF. For most casual shooters, whom this camera is targeted at, none of these things should really be a deal-breaker.

We would have liked a bigger buffer for burst shots, support for faster memory cards, a Type-C port, fast charging, and better battery life. However, considering the core features on offer, the A6100 is still very good value as it brings some of Sony's flagship-level technology to a more approachable price point.

Sony A6100

Sony A6100

  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Compact and light body
  • Speedy, reliable autofocus
  • Very good image, video quality
  • 180-degree tilting display
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Still Micro-USB, no Type-C
  • Tactile response of buttons could be better
Read detailed Sony A6100 review
Effective Pixels 24.2 MP
Sensor Type APS-C
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony A6100, Sony A6100 review, Sony A6100 price, Sony A6100 price in India, Sony A6100 specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
OnePlus 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Subway Ahead of Launch
How to Keep Zoom Calls Safe From Zoombombers

Related Stories

Sony A6100 Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  3. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  4. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  5. WhatsApp Limits the Length of Status Videos to 15 Seconds in India
  6. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Apple Watch Series 6 Tipped to Feature Touch ID, Blood Oxygen Detector
  8. OnePlus 8 Launch Date Revealed, 5G Support and 120Hz Display Confirmed
  9. OnePlus Z Tipped to Be the Name of the Rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
  2. ICEA Urges Government to Classify Phones as Essential Services During Coronavirus Lockdown: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch on April 14, Will Feature 5G Support, 120Hz Display
  4. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers 1.4 Million Copyright E-Books for Free
  5. Amazon Entices Warehouse Employees to Grocery Unit With Higher Pay
  6. BSNL Offers Mobile Validity Extension, Rs. 10 Talk Time Recharge to Users Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. MIT Team Develops a Low-Cost Ventilator in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
  8. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
  9. Jio Introduces 'Recharge at ATM' Service for Customers: Here’s How to Avail the Facility
  10. Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com