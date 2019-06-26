Technology News
Yi Smart Dash Camera With a Wide-Angle Lens Launched in India, to Be Sold via Amazon

Yi Dash Camera can record 1080p footage

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 15:19 IST
The Yi Dash Camera has a 2.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Yi Smart Dash Camera has a 165-degree field-of-view
  • It can record footage at 1080p 60fps and 30fps
  • It has in-built driver assistant system

Xiaomi-backed Yi technology has introduced a new product in India called the Yi Dash Camera. The new camera joins the products like Yi Action Camera, Yi 4K Action Camera, and the Yi Home Security Camera in the company's India portfolio. Yi Smart Dash Camera is a monitoring system that you can install in your car and it will record while you drive around. Yi Technology has priced the Smart Dash Camera at Rs. 5200, which includes a launch discount of Rs. 699. It is unclear for how long the promotional pricing will remain in effect.

The Yi Smart Dash Camera can be installed in your car by attaching it to the windscreen. The main purpose of the device is to record daily events through the windscreen and could come in handy in the event of an accident. The Yi Dash Camera has a 165-degree field-of-view and is capable of recording video at 1080p 60fps and 1080p 30fps. It has a microSD card slot and it stores all the recorded footage directly onto the card.

The Smart Dash Camera from Yi has ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System) that gives real-time warning to the driver. This ADAS system also has lane departure warning, which warns the driver when straying out of the lane. It also has a collision warning system, which can warn the driver of an impending impact if the vehicle ahead slows down.

Additionally, the Yi Smart Dash Camera sports a 2.7-inch 16:9 1080p screen, which can also be used to watch the recorded content. There is Wi-Fi support onboard as well, allowing users to stream live video from the dash camera.

The Yi Smart Dash Camera also comes with a G-Sensor that allows the camera to automatically record and save clips in an emergency situation. The product is available for purchase via Amazon India in Space Grey colour and is fairly easy to install.

