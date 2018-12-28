NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi-Backed Yi Home Camera Price in India Slashed Until January 26

, 28 December 2018
Yi Home Camera is now available at its lowest ever price

Highlights

  • The offer will be available till January 26, 2019
  • Yi Home Camera was available for Rs. 2,990 at the time of its launch
  • The camera has infrared night vision for clear pictures even in the dark

Xiaomi-backed Yi Home Camera by Yi Technology has received a discount under a limited period New Year offer. The home security camera which was launched last year for Rs. 2,990 is now available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999. Yi Technology – known for its budget home security and dash cameras – has said that the offer will be available till January 26, 2019. The company has said that after the current discount, Yi Home Camera is now available at its lowest ever price in India.

As mentioned above, Yi Home Camera was launched for Rs. 2,990 in 2017, and is now available from Amazon at Rs. 1,999 till January 26. Yi Home Camera is also available on Flipkart for Rs. 2,190. To recall, earlier this month, Yi Technologies had slashed prices of its Yi Action Camera and Yi 4K Action Camera, this time on Flipkart. Said to be a limited period price cut, the Yi 4K Action Camera was made available for Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 17,990 at the time of its launch in 2017. Similarly, Yi Action camera is now priced at Rs. 4,999 after the slash. It was made available at the launch price of Rs. 6,990.

Yi Home Camera features and specifications

Yi Home Camera offers HD (720p) recording touted by the company as television quality. The home security camera also has infrared night vision for clear pictures even in the dark with a viewing range of up to 3 metres. The camera sports a 111-degree wide lens and features up to 4x digital zoom. Users can watch the real-time video streaming from anywhere using the Yi Home App. It also has a microphone which enables 2-way audio and video chat facility for the users. With motion detection technology, the camera also sends notifications alerting the users about the detected movements. Yi Home Camera is available in Black and White colour variants.

Yi Technology, Yi Home Camera
Xiaomi-Backed Yi Home Camera Price in India Slashed Until January 26
