Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technologies, a Chinese company best known for its pocket-friendly home security and dashboard cameras, has slashed the price of its action cameras in India. Yi 4K Action Camera, which was launched in India in 2017 at Rs. 17,990, will now be priced at Rs. 9,999. In case you don't need a 4K camera, the Yi Action Camera is available at Rs, 4,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 6,990. Both these products will be available at these prices exclusively on Flipkart from December 17.

The Yi 4K Action Camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, but the biggest chink in its armour is that it's not waterproof. You will need to buy a separate case for waterproofing, which costs $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900) on AliExpress. It has a Sony IMX377 sensor and promises 2 hours of battery life on a single charge. This camera lets you broadcast your videos live to Facebook and YouTube, among other platforms.

On the other hand, the Yi Action Camera can record 1080p video at 60fps and is not waterproof. You'll have the buy a case separately for waterproofing. Its battery life is claimed to be 95 minutes on a single charge. Both of these cameras support microSD cards for storage.

Action cameras are purpose-built for outdoor use. For instance, you can mount these cameras to your helmet while on a bike ride to make it a makeshift dashcam. Alternatively you could use a waterproof action camera to record underwater footage for personal or professional use.

At the moment there's no word on whether the other products Yi Technologies had launched in 2017 (such as the home security cameras) will also receive a price cut - we've reached out for more details. The more advanced Yi 4K+ action camera has also not made it to India as of now and there is no word on a launch date for that product either.