NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi-Backed Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera Price in India Cut

, 13 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi-Backed Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera Price in India Cut

Highlights

  • Yi cameras will be on Flipkart from December 17
  • Yi 4K Action Camera price in India is down to Rs. 9,999
  • Yi Action Camera price in India is now Rs. 4,999

Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technologies, a Chinese company best known for its pocket-friendly home security and dashboard cameras, has slashed the price of its action cameras in India. Yi 4K Action Camera, which was launched in India in 2017 at Rs. 17,990, will now be priced at Rs. 9,999. In case you don't need a 4K camera, the Yi Action Camera is available at Rs, 4,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 6,990. Both these products will be available at these prices exclusively on Flipkart from December 17.

The Yi 4K Action Camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, but the biggest chink in its armour is that it's not waterproof. You will need to buy a separate case for waterproofing, which costs $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900) on AliExpress. It has a Sony IMX377 sensor and promises 2 hours of battery life on a single charge. This camera lets you broadcast your videos live to Facebook and YouTube, among other platforms.

On the other hand, the Yi Action Camera can record 1080p video at 60fps and is not waterproof. You'll have the buy a case separately for waterproofing. Its battery life is claimed to be 95 minutes on a single charge. Both of these cameras support microSD cards for storage.

Action cameras are purpose-built for outdoor use. For instance, you can mount these cameras to your helmet while on a bike ride to make it a makeshift dashcam. Alternatively you could use a waterproof action camera to record underwater footage for personal or professional use.

At the moment there's no word on whether the other products Yi Technologies had launched in 2017 (such as the home security cameras) will also receive a price cut - we've reached out for more details. The more advanced Yi 4K+ action camera has also not made it to India as of now and there is no word on a launch date for that product either.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yi Action Camera Price in India, Yi 4K Action Camera Price in India, Yi Action Camera, Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Technologies, Xiaomi
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Pokemon Go Finally Gets 'Trainer Battles', Offering a PvP Mode
Xiaomi-Backed Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera Price in India Cut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Nikon - DSLR
TRENDING
  1. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  3. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  4. Elon Musk's Chicago Tunnel Moves Closer to Reality
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Leaked, Could Start Lower Than Galaxy S9
  7. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  8. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  9. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  10. MediaTek Helio P90 SoC With Support for 48-Megapixel Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.