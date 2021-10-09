Technology News
loading

TSMC, Sony Said to Be Considering Joint Chip Factory With Japan’s Help

TSMC and Sony chip plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors, and other products.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 October 2021 17:39 IST
TSMC, Sony Said to Be Considering Joint Chip Factory With Japan’s Help

Photo Credit: Reuters

TSMC had said in July that it's reviewing a plan to set up production in Japan

Highlights
  • TSMC and Sony are joining hands for a chip factory in Japan
  • The plant is said to kick off operations by 2024
  • TSMC has been concerned about the concentration of chipmaking in Taiwan

Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Sony Group are considering jointly building a chip factory in Japan, with the government ready to pay for some of the investment of about JPY 800 billion ($7.15 billion or Rs. 53,600 crores), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors and other products which have been hit by a global chip shortage, and is likely to start operations by 2024, the report said.

Japan's top auto parts maker Denso is also looking to participate through such steps as setting up equipment at the site, the report said. The Toyota Motor group member seeks stable supplies of chips used in its auto parts.

Both Sony and TSMC declined to comment, while Denso was not immediately available to comment. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and major Apple supplier had said in July that it was reviewing a plan to set up production in Japan.

TSMC has been concerned about the concentration of chipmaking capability in Taiwan, which produces the majority of the world's most advanced chips. China does not rule out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control.

Japanese officials are also worried about the supply chain stability of its industries, with a global chip shortage forcing automakers to cut production.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, Sony Group, Sony
Microsoft Rivals Being Question by EU Over Teams Integration in Office Following Slack’s Complaint
Lunar Samples from Chinese Mission Suggest Moon Cooled Down Later Than Thought

Related Stories

TSMC, Sony Said to Be Considering Joint Chip Factory With Japan’s Help
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  3. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  4. Dogecoin Millionaire Continues to HODL, Says Price to Double by Year-End
  5. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  7. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  8. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Go Down in Second Major Outage in a Week
  9. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  10. Here are 5 NFT Games to Play and Earn Crypto Rewards
#Latest Stories
  1. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Getting Remastered for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mobiles Later This Year
  2. Lunar Samples from Chinese Mission Suggest Moon Cooled Down Later Than Thought
  3. TSMC, Sony Said to Be Considering Joint Chip Factory With Japan’s Help
  4. Microsoft Rivals Being Question by EU Over Teams Integration in Office Following Slack’s Complaint
  5. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 Display Confirmed
  6. Bitcoin Is a Better Hedge Against Inflation Than Gold, Says JP Morgan
  7. WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report
  8. Elon Musk Among Attractions at Tesla 'Giga Fest' in Germany Meant to Woo Critics
  9. White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms
  10. China Adds Cryptocurrency Mining to 'Negative’ Industries Draft List to Ban Investments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com