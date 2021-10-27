Taiwan Expo India Kicks Off Second Online Edition With Nearly 100 Brands

Over 200 products across nearly 100 brands will be displayed across 10 pavilions during the second online edition of Taiwan Expo India — the flagship exhibition of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Organised with an aim to strengthen business ties between Taiwan and the ASEAN countries including India, the three-day exhibition started on October 27. This year, some of the most awaited products are LCD display screens for e-vehicle by Acewell, self-service copiers by Avisions, AI Auto Tracking PTZ Cameras by Aver and healthcare-grade tablets for hospitals and clinical environment by Winmate. Along with these, a varied range of electrical equipment, medical devices and health and personal care products will also be on display.

To recreate the experience of a physical show, a brand-new three-dimensional virtual exhibition hall has been built for the expo. The visitors will also be offered a chance to contact the exhibitors or the conveners of the pavilion in real time by dropping a message or starting a video call. In addition to this, the online expo will host a variety of activities like industry forums, new product launches and B2B online meetings.

Three exclusive webinars will be organised about ‘Smart Technology for a Brighter Future', ‘Startup Synergies: Fostering a Collaborative Future' and ‘Taiwan Bamboo Technology'. This year's major attraction will be themed pavilions exhibiting Taiwan's top industries—E-Mobility, Taiwan Bamboo Tech Industry, and Taiwan Gold Card.

This expo comes at a time when India and Taiwan are already trying to establish a business rapport. Recently, officials in Taipei and New Delhi have been in conversation about setting up a microchip plant in India that could produce semiconductors for 5G products and electric cars, along with plummeting tariffs on components used in chip production by the end of the year. India is assessing feasible sites that have enough resources like water, land and workers, and Taiwan would put up 50 percent of capital expenditure from 2023 along with tax breaks and other incentives.

In 2018, Taiwan and India had signed an agreement to expand on investments and economic ties. Both the countries are laying the groundwork to discuss a comprehensive trade deal covering goods, services, and investments.