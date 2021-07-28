Technology News
loading
Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera With 25-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched for Vloggers, Content Creators

Sony ZV-E10 can record full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) videos at up to 120fps.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2021 17:31 IST
Sony ZV-E10 weighs just 343 grams

Highlights
  • Sony ZV-E10 has an Exmor CMOS sensor
  • It has slow motion and quick motion recording features
  • Sony ZV-E10 costs $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the body

Sony ZV-E10 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera has been launched in North America. It has been designed for vloggers and comes with features like a compact build, rotating display, easy livestreaming with a PC connection, and others. Sony ZV-E10 is the first interchangeable lens vlog camera in the Alpha series. It comes with a 25-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor with 4K recording capabilities. It is offered in two colour options and customers will have a choice of a vlog camera kit or just the body, says Sony.

Sony ZV-E10 price, availability

Sony ZV-E10 is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the body and it comes in black and white colours. There is also a kit that includes the Sony ZV-E10 camera and an E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS power zoom lens which costs $799 (roughly Rs. 59,500). It will be available for purchase in North America, including Canada, from August-end.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Sony ZV-E10 specifications, features

Sony ZV-E10 features a 25-megapixel APS-C type Exmor CMOS sensor with 3:2 aspect ratio and 4K recording capabilities. It uses the xvYCC standard colour space with TRILUMINOS Color compatibility. The mirrorless camera comes with two SD card slots that are compatible with a variety of SD card standards. Sony ZV-E10 comes with fast hybrid Auto-Focus (AF) as well as Direct Manual Focus (DMF) with multiple focus areas.

In terms of features, Sony ZV-E10 comes with one-touch background blurring, S&Q mode for slow-motion video at four times slower speed than real time, quick motion to shoot at up to 60x faster, quick focus shifting with the Product Showcase setting, and Face Priority Auto Exposure (AE) that automatically brightens the lighting of your face depending on the surroundings.

In terms of video recording, it can record 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) at 30p, 25p, or 24p. At full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels), it can record at 120p, 60p, 30p, 25p, and 24p. The camera also features long exposure noise reduction at shutter speeds higher than 1s. You get auto, daylight, shade, cloudy, incandescent, fluorescent, and a few more white balance modes. Sony ZV-E10 comes with an ISO range of 100 to 32,000 for still images and videos, but that can be extended to 50 to 51,200 for stills.

Sony ZV-E10 packs a 3-inch TFT touch display that can swivel for the ideal angle. The shutter is electronically controlled and gives a range of 1/4,000 to 30 seconds in still images. The camera comes with Bluetooth v4.1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. In terms of dimensions, it measures 115.2x64.2x44.8mm and weighs 343 grams.

Sony ZV-E10

Sony ZV-E10

Camera Type Digital Camera
Effective Pixels 24.2 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT
Display Size 3 inch
Touchscreen Yes
Comments

Sony ZV E10, Sony ZV E10 Price, Sony ZV E10 Specifications, Sony
Vineet Washington
