Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Eye Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting Launched in India

Sony’s popular point-and-shoot camera keeps getting better

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 15:44 IST
The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII borrows some features from Sony’s mirrorless lineup

Highlights
  • Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII features a new 20.1-megapixel sensor
  • It finally gets a microphone input
  • The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII is priced at Rs. 96,990

Sony had launched its flagship point-and-shoot camera, the Cyber-shot RX100 VII, in July and now, it is finally available for purchase in India. It features a new 20.1-megapixel sensor, burst shooting of up to 90fps, real-time tracking and, Eye-AF for humans and animals. The camera will go on sale starting today for a retail price of Rs. 96,990. It will be available across Sony flagship retail stores, online stores, and all authorised dealers across the country.

Sony says it has developed a new 1-inch stacked 20.1-megapixel CMOS sensor for this camera. It claims the Cyber-shot RX100 VII has A9-level (its flagship full-frame mirrorless camera) speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE calculation per second and 20fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking and no blackouts. The camera gets 357 PDAF focus points, along with 425 contrast detection AF points. It also gets the real-time tracking and AF we first saw in the A9 and the recent A6400, with Eye AF for humans and animals. It uses the same 24-200mm zoom lens as its predecessor, with an aperture range of f/2.8-4.5.

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII has a 180-degree flip screen that should make it easier to vlog with. But perhaps the best news for vloggers is that the camera finally gets a 3.5mm microphone jack, so you can use an external microphone for better audio. The new 90fps burst shooting is new feature that lets you save only seven still images, but the higher capture rate should let you get even more candid shots. In this mode, the focus and exposure is locked from the moment you hit the shutter.

The RX100 VII supports 4K video, S-Log 3, and HDR workflows. It also has a retractable electronic viewfinder (EVF), built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. The camera weights about 302 grams.

“The RX100 VII sets new standards for both photography and videography in a compact camera and we are confident that its phenomenal speed and AF capabilities will be very well received by customers,” said Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India, in a statement.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII, Cyber-shot RX100 VII price, Cyber-shot RX100 VII price in India, Cyber-shot RX100 VII specifications, cameras
