Sony has announced the launch of the latest addition to its popular compact camera range, the Sony RX0 II, which the company claims is the "world's smallest and lightest ultra-premium compact camera". This action camera is the successor to the Sony RX0 and it measures just 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm while weighing 132 grams, making it very light and pocketable. But don't let the size fool you as this new compact camera is packed to the brim with features and sports a 180-degree tiltable screen in a waterproof (IPX8), dustproof (IP6X), shockproof (from drops up to 2 metres), and crushproof (up to 200kg force) form-factor.

The Sony RX0 II sports a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine that offers enhanced colour reproduction including beautiful skin tones. The sensor is said to be extremely sensitive to light with ISO ranging from 80-12,800, that will help in producing excellent photos and videos. There's also a fixed wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24mm lens with f/4.0 aperture, that helps in achieving a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm, which makes it perfect for selfies or table-top photos.

Launched globally back in March, the Sony RX0 II was priced globally at $700 (roughly Rs. 48,000). Unlike its predecessor, the [Sony RX0[(https://gadgets.ndtv.com/cameras/news/sony-rx0-camera-sel18135-wide-zoom-lens-launched-india-price-specifications-1815988), the RX0 II can shoot videos at up to 4K 30p with full pixel readout and no pixel binning to collect approximately 1.7 times the amount of data required for 4K video.

The Sony RX0 II camera also introduces in-body electronic stabilisation for steady footage, even when shot handheld. Additional video recording features include Super Slow-Motion recording at up to 100fps, uncompressed 4K HDMI output and simultaneous proxy movie recording. Users will also be delighted that the camera can shoot in S-Log2 format, which will give a lot of creative freedom in post-processing. In terms of photography prowess, the RX0 II boasts an Anti-distortion Shutter of up to 1/32000 sec that can shoot at up to 16fps. There is Sony's Eye AF that helps in capturing stunning portraits and selfies.

Additionally, Sony RX0 II users will also be able to control up to 50 cameras via an access point (scheduled for Summer 2019), using Sony ‘Imaging Edge Mobile' application or up to 100 cameras using the Camera Control Box CCB-WD1, making it the perfect action camera for vloggers.

The Sony RX0 II has been priced at Rs. 57,990 and will be available for purchase starting July 15 via all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorised dealers and major electronic stores across India.