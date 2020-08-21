Technology News
loading

Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls

The new ‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ app is compatible with 35 Sony camera models.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls

Sony has introduced this new solution for several cameras in the Alpha and RX range

Highlights
  • Sony ‘Imaging Edge Webam’ app is compatible with Windows 10 devices
  • Compatible Sony cameras can be used as webcams during video calls
  • Sony Alpha 7S III and Sony Alpha 7S II are compatible with this solution

Sony will now allow you to use a digital cameras as a webcam. As work from home increasingly becomes the new normal, the need to have better quality webcams for video conference calls has risen. Panasonic and Olympus have already launched software to enable turning their mirrorless cameras into webcams, and now Sony is the latest optical company to join the pack. It has released a new desktop application called ‘Imaging Edge Webcam' that allows users to easily transform their Sony digital camera into a high-quality webcam by simply connecting to a PC via USB. This new software is compatible with several recent Sony DSLRs and mirrorless models. The app currently works only on Windows 10 PC or laptops. This means that if you have a Mac machine, you won't be able to use the new solution.

Sony says that the ‘Imaging Edge Webcam' is compatible with 35 Sony camera models including: Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, Alpha 5100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, vlog camera ZV-1, and more.

For using these Sony cameras as webcams, download the ‘Imaging Edge Webcam' app on to your Windows 10 PC or laptop and install the software. Once installed, adjust the camera settings based on your preferences (the aspect ratio is at default 16:9) and connect it to the computer using a USB cable. Users can then launch Zoom or other compatible video conferencing apps, and they should be able to see the Sony camera as one of the webcam options. This helps in elevating the video quality on conference calls by many levels as the current webcam solution on even high-end laptops do not match the quality offered by DSLRs.

As mentioned, Olympus has also introduced a similar software for enabling usage of its cameras with popular video conferencing apps such as Zoom. The software is compatible with Olympus OM-D models like the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III, and E-M5 Mark II. Panasonic has introduced a similar solution, but it is compatible with just six of its mirrorless cameras, namely the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, Lumix DC-G9, Lumix DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, and DC-S1H.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Webcam, Sony DSLR, Imaging Edge Webcam
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  2. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  5. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  7. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  8. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  9. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  10. Four New Phones Launching in India Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  2. Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls
  3. Twitter Privacy Ruling Delayed After Dispute Among EU Regulators
  4. Facebook Pushes for Data Portability Legislation Ahead of US FTC Hearing
  5. Redmi 9, Oppo A53 2020, More Phones Launching in India Next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20-Series Phones Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With Pro Video Mode and More
  7. Mirzapur Season 2 Is Coming Soon, Amazon Prime Video Teases
  8. Poco Phone With High Refresh Rate Screen Teased by Company Spokesperson, Tipped to Have 120Hz AMOLED Display
  9. Facebook Is Discontinuing Its Classic Design in September
  10. TicWatch GTX Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com