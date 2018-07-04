Sony has expanded its Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 series in India by launching the RX100 IV (model DSC-RX100M6). The new compact camera comes with a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T 24-200mm f/2.8 - f/4.5 lens that has 24-70mm and 70-200mm focal lengths. Also, there is a 0.3-second AF speed that is touted to be the world's fastest AF speed. The camera additionally supports 4K video recording support with full pixel readout and 4K HDR. It was announced in the US last month with a price tag of $1,200 (approximately Rs. 82,400).

Sony RX100 VI price in India

The Sony RX100 VI comes to India with a price of Rs. 99,990. It will go on sale starting July 6 through all Sony Center, Sony authorised dealers, and major electronic stores across the country.

Sony RX100 VI features, specifications

Sony has provided a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor on the RX100 VI that is equipped with a DRAM chip. The sensor works with an upgraded Bionz X image processor and includes a front-end LSI. For focusing on objects, the latest RX-Series model has a Fast Hybrid AF system that locks the focus in as little as 0.03 seconds, as the company's claim. The AF system also works with the built-in 315-point focal-plane phase-detection AF points that are rated to cover as much as 65 percent of the sensor. Likewise, there is a contrast-detection AF technology. Sony has additionally offered a high-precision Eye AF that combines with the high-performance AF tracking. To complement to the AF system, the RX100 VI comes with high-speed shooting at up to 24fps with full AF/ AE tracking - with a buffer limit of up to 233 images.

The company says the Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T 24-200mm f2.8 - f4.5 lens has two ED (extra-low dispersion) aspherical glass elements and eight aspherical lens elements including four AA (advanced aspherical) elements to enable both 24-70mm and 70-200mmi focal lengths. The lens also enables close-up super slow motion video recording while shooting at 200mm.

The RX100 VI has 4K HDR compatibility, which is the first in the Cyber-shot range, that works with HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) picture profile. Sony has offered video features such as S-Log3/ S-Gamut3, 120p Full HD mode, Picture Profile, and proxy recording. The camera also has super slow motion video recording support that comes at 240fps, 480fps, and 960fps frame rate options. For capturing fast-moving objects, the RX100 has an Anti-Distortion Shutter feature with a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 second. This new feature is claimed to reduce the "rolling shutter" effect. There is also a dedicated mechanical shutter mode for professionals. Users can also mute the shutter sound even while recording an object.

Built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation is available to let users capture stabilised shots, the company said. The proprietary technology is equivalent to a 4.0-stop faster shutter speed. The RX100 VI has one-push access to the electronic viewfinder that is backed by an XGA OLED panel. There is also a touch-supported 3-inch LCD monitor that can be tilted 180-degree upward and 90-degree downward. In terms of wireless connectivity, the newest Cyber-shot model has Wi-Fi and NFC support. Users can also use the Play Memories Mobile app to transfer their memories to a smartphone. Lastly, the camera measures 101.6x58.1x42.8mm and weighs 274 grams.