Sony on Monday announced the launch of new high performance CFast memory cards in its G Series in India, aimed at professional photographers and videographers. The memory cards will be available in three capacities: 32GB (CAT-G32) priced at Rs. 7,400, 64GB (CAT-S64) priced at Rs. 11,400, and 128GB (CAT-S128) priced at Rs. 22,100. All three will be sold across Sony's Alpha offline stores, Sony Center stores, and other major electronic stores in the country starting Monday, March 26. The memory cards are claimed to offer write speeds of up to 510MBps and read speeds of up to 530MBps.

The Sony G Series of memory cards supports high-speed burst shooting mode for high resolution RAW images. These new CFast cards also come with support for VPG130 to record high-bitrate 4K video. Apart from that, the memory cards have passed several drop, shock, rigidity, and vibration tests. They come with a hard case that provides additional protection against physical damage. To protect files on the cards, Sony's File Rescue software can help recover accidental deletions, albeit only when used with a card reader in a Removable Disk configuration.

"Efficient workflow is essential for professional photographers and videographers working in challenging environments on tight deadlines. With a blazing fast read speed of 530MB/s, Sony's G Series CFast dramatically reduces the time it takes to transfer RAW files, long 4K video footage and high-resolution images to a PC," said Sony India in the official announcement.

These memory cards apparently inherit the title of "world's fastest SD card" from the Sony SF-G series of memory launched in India back in March 2017. Available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variants, the SF-G series has claimed read speeds of up to 300MBps and write speeds of up to 299MBps.