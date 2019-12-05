Technology News
loading

Sony Alpha 9 II Full-Frame Flagship Camera Launched in India

Sony Alpha 9 II camera can shoot at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, about 2x the speed of the Alpha 9.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony Alpha 9 II Full-Frame Flagship Camera Launched in India

Sony Alpha 9 II has been improved to shoot at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter

Highlights
  • Sony Alpha 9 II is a full-frame interchangeable lens camera
  • It will be available for Rs. 3,99,990 in India
  • Alpha 9 II builds on the legacy of the original Alpha 9: Sony

Sony India on Thursday announced Alpha 9 II a full-frame interchangeable lens camera for Rs. 3,99,990 in India. The Alpha 9 II will be available across all key retail counters Sony Center and major electronic stores across the country from this Thursday onwards.

The company said in a statement that the new Alpha 9 II builds on the impressive legacy of the original Alpha 9, maintaining ground breaking speed performance including blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second with Auto Focus and Auto Exposure tracking, 60 times per second AF/AE calculations while incorporating even more functionality driven directly from the voice of professionals.

Updates include enhanced connectivity and file delivery, continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, evolved AF performance with newly optimised algorithms, a re-designed build to enhance durability and operability and more.

The advanced focusing system in the new Alpha 9 II is comprised of 693 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approximately 93 per cent of the image area, as well as 425 contrast AF points.

The new camera has been improved to shoot at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, about 2x the speed of the Alpha 9.

Additionally, the new model can shoot continuously and completely silently at 20 fps for up to 361 JPEG images or 239 compressed RAW images, with no viewfinder blackout, allowing the photographer to follow the subject and action with no interruption to the EVF (electronic viewfinder) during picture taking.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Alpha 9 II
TikTok Prevented Disabled Users' Videos From Going Viral: Report
Sundar Pichai Steps Into Huge Role as Alphabet CEO
Honor Smartphones
Sony Alpha 9 II Full-Frame Flagship Camera Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Prepaid Recharge Plans: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  3. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  4. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  5. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 4G Variant Officially Confirmed by Xiaomi Global VP Lu Weibing
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Show Centrally-Positioned Hole-Punch, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed as Internet Shutdown Crosses 120 Days
  4. Samsung 'The Wall' Displays Launched in India, Starting From a Whopping Rs. 3.5 Crores
  5. D2h Magic Voice Enabled Stick With Amazon Alexa Integration Launched at Rs. 1,199
  6. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get 90fps, True 10-Bit HDR Support; PUBG Lands on PlayStation Now
  8. Apple Admits Some Entry-Level 2019 MacBook Pro Models Shut Down Randomly, Details Fix
  9. iPhone 11 Pro Found Collecting Location Even When Told Not To, Apple Says 'Expected Behaviour'
  10. India Among Top Five Worst Countries for Privacy of People’s Biometric Data, Report Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.