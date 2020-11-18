Technology News
Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Camera With Exmor R CMOS Sensor, AI-Driven Real-Time Eye Autofocus Launched in India

Sony Alpha 7C uses a BIONZ X image processor and comes with Dynamic Range Optimiser and Auto High Dynamic Range features.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 November 2020 14:48 IST
Sony Alpha 7C can record videos in RAW (Sony ARW 2.3 format)

Highlights
  • Sony Alpha 7C is capable of 4K video recording
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,67,990 and will be available from today
  • Sony Alpha 7C comes with a NP-FZ100 rechargeable battery

Sony Alpha 7C full-frame camera has been launched in India and is the latest entrant in Sony's alpha series. The company is touting the new camera as the “world's smallest and lightest Full-frame camera system with SEL2860 Zoom Lens.” It is capable of 4K video recording with low noise and comes with AI-driven real-time tracking and eye-autofocus. Sony says the Alpha 7C has been designed for vloggers and video creators and brings easy functionality. It has a touch screen LCD display that can swivel and has improved sensitivity.

Sony Alpha 7C price in India

Sony Alpha 7C is priced at Rs. 1,67,990 for the body only. With the new kit lens SEL2860, the cost goes up to Rs. 1,96,990. Sony Alpha 7C will be available for purchase starting today via all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC.com, and major electronic stores across the country.

The SEL2860 lens comes as a part of the kit with the Sony Alpha 7C for now, but starting from January next year, it will be available separately as well.

Sony Alpha 7C specifications, features

Sony Alpha 7C comes with a 35mm full-frame (35.6x23.8mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor at 24.2 megapixels. It uses the BIONZ X image processor and can deliver still images and movies from ISO 100 to ISO 51200. Sony says the NP-FZ100 rechargeable battery in the camera can last for around 680 shots with the viewfinder and 740 shots with the LCD monitor. In terms of video, a full charge can record 140 minutes of video footage from either the viewfinder or the LCD monitor. Sony Alpha 7C has a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The full-frame camera can take pictures in JPEG and record videos in RAW (Sony ARW 2.3 format). In 3:2 aspect ratio, it can take images of up to 6,000x4,000 pixels. You get a variety of image quality modes including RAW (compressed/ uncompressed), JPEG (Extra fine/ Fine/ Standard), RAW, and JPEG. You can also use the Dynamic Range Optimiser and Auto High Dynamic Range features if required, that can also be turned off.

Sony Alpha 7C is compatible with SD memory card, SDHC memory card (UHS-I/II compliant) and SDXC memory card (UHS-I/II compliant). It comes with long exposure noise reduction, Fast Hybrid AF (auto-focus), phase-detection, 1200-zone evaluative metering, and a variety of display functions such as histogram, digital level gauge, real-time image-adjustment display, grid line, focus check, and more. The display is a 3-inch TFT touchscreen with 9,21,600 dots and swivel functionality.

Sony has added USB Type-C SuperSpeed USB 5 GBps (USB 3.2) compatibility to the Alpha 7C. For connectivity, it also has Bluetooth 4.1, a 3.5mm jack, FTP transfer functionality through Wi-Fi, and NFC. Sony Alpha 7C measures 124x71x59mm and weighs 509 grams.

Comments

